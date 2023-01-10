PDP’ll rescue Nigeria from hardship, says Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will rescue Nigerians from hardship. He made the promise during the kick-off of a two-day training workshop tagged “Train the trainers” for PDP stakeholders in Ede yesterday.

He lamented the growing poverty in Nigeria under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, saying the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar is capable of rescuing the country from bad leadership.

Adeleke said: “Nigeria is in a mess already and we need someone with good pedigree to rescue her from the bad state which the present administration has plunged her into. “The PDP has everything it takes to rescue this country and I want to appeal to you to let us work together to deliver Nigeria the way we rescue Osun in the July 16 governorship election.”

