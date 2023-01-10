News Top Stories

PDP’ll rescue Nigeria from hardship, says Adeleke

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo Comment(0)

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will rescue Nigerians from hardship. He made the promise during the kick-off of a two-day training workshop tagged “Train the trainers” for PDP stakeholders in Ede yesterday.

He lamented the growing poverty in Nigeria under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, saying the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar is capable of rescuing the country from bad leadership.

Adeleke said: “Nigeria is in a mess already and we need someone with good pedigree to rescue her from the bad state which the present administration has plunged her into. “The PDP has everything it takes to rescue this country and I want to appeal to you to let us work together to deliver Nigeria the way we rescue Osun in the July 16 governorship election.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

We’ll sensitise our people on Electoral Act – Oyo Deputy Gov

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barrister Abdulroheem Bayo Lawal, yesterday, declared that the state government will adequately sensitise the people of the state on the positions and gains of the amended Electoral Act 2010. Lawal stated this while receiving the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters led by its Vice Chairman, Senator Olalekan Mustapha, on […]
News Top Stories

We are unmoved by govt’s ‘no work no pay’ threat – NARD

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has vowed to continue its ongoing strike, despite the Federal Government’s position to invoke the “No Work No Pay” rule. The doctors, who are also not deterred by any attempt by the government to relieve them of their duties, have insisted there was no turning back on their […]
News

DSS: We don’t obtain confessional statement under duress

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Department of State Services (DSS), has assured that all statements made by suspects in its custody, are done voluntarily, and not under duress. It said any report suggesting otherwise, is merely an attempt to malign and discredit the Secret Service. In a terse statement, Sunday,  by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica