PDP’ll rescue Nigeria in 2023 –Peretei

In this interview with ADEWALE MOMOH, the Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, bares his mind on the party’s move towards taking over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 as well as the recent Supreme Court judgement on the 2020 governorship election in the state.

Since the Supreme Court split judgment, it seems PDP in the state has gone underground, why?

I will not say the PDP went underground because after the Supreme Court split judgment when the election of Governor Akeredolu was validated. It is a convenient junction for the party to take stock and as well go back to the drawing board to rework and to rejig the system.

If that is what has been termed as withdrawal, it is not withdrawal, it is a case of restrategizing. So, we have not done anything outside of the normal trend of what political parties should do.

With PDP expressing some reservations over the judgment, what is the situation within the party?

I will be very frank with you we have issued several statements and written opinions on the Supreme Court judgment. You also know that since after that judgment, the APC has never been the same because there was unanimity among all the seven justices of the Supreme Court that there was actually an infringement on the 1999 constitution as amended that Mai Mala Buni as elected governor cannot double as the National Chairman of the APC.

Apart from the justices of the Supreme Court saying it, legal luminaries who are APC members have also reechoed it. Even APC members have gone to court to challenge Buni’s continued stay as National Chairman of the APC.

To ask whether we are satisfied or not satisfied is rhetorical because we cannot be satisfied. I was particularly surprised because I was in the Supreme Court that day and from what transpired, I can tell you that it was almost given before the judges went on recess.

When the lawyers were asked to use 10 minutes talk to their written addresses and the kind of interface that took place between the judges and the lawyers and how the APC lawyers and Akeredolu’s lawyers were laboriously to explain off how it was that Buni could sign the forms of Akeredolu. But we have moved on.

How do you feel that your party and its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, explored the law in this regard, particularly that some political pundits had described him as an interloper?

The decision of the courts, from the Tribunal to the Court of Appeal and to the Supreme Court had opened a fresh chapter in the jurisprudence of election matters in Nigeria.

It has opened the eyes of lawyers and judges alike to a new vista because first of all, the court affirmed that the PDP couldn’t have been an interloper in that matter because the decision of APC affected the man who contested election under the PDP, so to say that PDP and Jegede does not have locus does not exist. That was the position that was settled in the Tribunal, it was settled in the Court of Appeal and also settled in the Supreme Court.

That it was APC’s internal affair, no, your internal affair affected somebody, so you cannot say it was exclusively your internal affair, it is not. These were also decided by the courts. So to that extent, we are satisfied.

There were several grounds of cross-appeal by the APC, this was one of them that Jegede does not have locus. The issues will form part of what lawyers and judges will use in the future to determine election matters in Nigeria. Akeredolu and APC escaped by a whisker.

It was a narrow escape. It could have been the other way round. We were in it not just because we want to challenge the decision of the court or anything. We believed that Akeredolu was not properly nominated and, therefore, does not deserve to be governor.

There are others who went ahead to challenge us that we won in only three local governments out of 18, so we wanted to take the mandate through the backdoor. But the truth of the matter is that whatever is not properly done is assumed not to have been done at all.

So as long as the APC candidate was not properly or validly nominated because Buni was disabled because all the votes that he scored or claimed to have scored become zero. So, they couldn’t be talking about 15 local governments because they didn’t nominate the candidate and that such a case has been decided in the past.

So it was not an exercise just merely to keep the party together but it was an exercise that we needed to do and the Supreme Court has proved us right that yes we have a point, however, we should have joined Buni. Buni who has immunity, how could we have joined Buni when we knew ab initio that by virtue of the position he occupied, you cannot challenge him on any legal matter until he stops being governor, then you can go and raise it.

That was the caveat under which the Supreme Court hid to give victory to Akeredolu.

Don’t you think the judgement has dealt a huge blow to the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections in the state?

The Ondo State people have tasted PDP government and they have also tasted APC and Akeredolu’s government, so they know the difference. And I can tell you for free that the hardcore of the election in 2020 did not reflect the feelings, the general opinion of the electorate of the people of Ondo State.

The APC government has brought about so much suffering, misery and unbelievable arrogance to bear on governance. To think that in the next two years, APC is going to have it easy and smooth is illusionary.

I can tell you that the PDP is prepared to take advantage of the disaffection of the suffering and the misery created by the APC government both at the state and federal levels.

So there is no amount of blackmail, there is no amount of money sharing, there is no amount of intimidation that stop the APC from going into extinction. The judgment of the Supreme Court if anything has further reenergized our people to position ourselves for governance in 2023.

As a stakeholder in the party, are you not worried over the recent situation at the national level of your party?

The issue has been resolved. Even the CJN had called some Chief Justices of States to come and clarify that how it that courts of coordinate jurisdiction is are issuing and vacating orders that were given by a competent court of law. But as far as the PDP is concerned, Secondus tenure originally was supposed to expire on December 8.

That is the conventional timeframe for his exit but base on some disagreements or some areas that were grey, the Board of Trustees in the National Assembly caucus and leaders of the party sat down and said look, let Secondus shorten his tenure to October when the national convention would be held, by then let’s allow sleeping dogs to lie.

But after that agreement, the former National Chairman went to raise a memo that looks, there some congresses that had to be conducted, so the leaders of the party has to wield what I called the big stick and now the courts came into it.

And the National Working Committee had accepted the High Court judgment of a High Court in Port Harcourt that he should restrained from parading himself as National Chairman, which is the true position now.

And by virtue of our constitution, the next person in rank to occupy the position of National Chairman is the National Deputy Chairman, South which is Elder Yemi Akinwonmi who has been endorsed by the National Working Committee and further endorses and approved by the NEC of the party.

On Saturday last week, the NEC met, presided over by Akinwonmi where his position as Acting National Chairman was endorsed and the party has moved on. On September 9, the list of zoning of offices for the national convention would be made public.

A date for the national convention had been ratified by NEC. So there is no problem in the PDP. The PDP has moved on. All issues relating to leadership are laid to rest.

As regards the court injunctions, who is to blame, you the politicians or lawyers?

It is the Nigerian factor. Recently, the Governor of New York was accused of immorality, using the Nigerian context and the man quickly went and resigned. But in Nigeria, maybe political offices are kind of too tempting and nobody wants to play by the rules.

For example, a decision was reached by a working committee, why must you renege on such a gentleman agreement. So it is desperation which I called the Nigerian factor. There is too much desperation by Nigerian politicians. The lawyers and the judges are also Nigerians. So it is the Nigerian factor that comes to play.

You see one person in one office, maybe he occupied it four, five years ago, he comes back and says he wants to occupy that same office. What did he forget in that office?

The same office he occupied before. These are the things that don’t happen in the civilized world but they happen here every day. So, you can put the blame on the judges, the lawyers and the politician but I will rather put it on the Nigerian factor.

There has been speculation that Eyitayo Jegede and Eddy Olafeso both from Ondo State are eyeing the national chairmanship position of the party, do you think might affect the chances of the state if the speculation is anything to go by?

As I speak to you, the committee for the zoning of those offices has not brought a report and that report has not been ratified. So the first thing is that has the position of the National Chairman been zoned to South West?

If it has been zoned to South West and ratified by NEC, then anybody in the six states of the South West would be qualified to contest, you cannot stop one person from aspiring.

As it stands today, you must wait for the committee to come out with their zoning before we begin to know who is contesting and who is not contesting, after all, there have been speculations that Liyel Imoke is also eyeing the National Chairmanship position of the party. So, all these still boil down at the realm of speculation at the moment.

Once a position is taken at NEC that this position is going to this place, then we can begin to come home then we can see whether there are some engineering we can still do to work something out, so we don’t go to the national convention as a divided house.

But as we speak now everything is still basically in the realm of speculation.

