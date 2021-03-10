PDP’ll return in 2023, say Okowa, Wike

•Orbih emerges S-South party’s national vice-chair

The Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has a bright prospect to return to power in 2023, stressing that Nigeria was much better under PDP rule than the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Okowa, who addressed delegates yesterday at the PDP South-South Zonal congress which held in Port Harcourt, said Nigerians were yearning to return the party to power in 2023.

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, also expressed optimism that the PDP will return to power in 2023, noting that it was only the party that can save the country. The two governors hinged their hope on the proven ability of the PDP to improve the living condition of Nigerians, which has diminished under the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okowa added that the South-South zone dominated by the PDP will continue to be a voice in national politics, and urged delegates and members of the party to collectively work together, because in that unity the zone will be able to make strong impact the nation.

“We thank God that we are gathered here once again as a zone; as a party and we thank God because you know when the South South zone of the Peoples Democratic Party speak, we speak with one voice.

“And being the strength of our party and the South- South being the strength of our nation, Nigeria , we cannot but continue to give glory to God because God has brought us together and as long as we stay united and strong, we will be continually respected in this nation.”

He said going forward into the future, the South South zone of the PDP will continue to remain strong, united and the leadership will continue to give direction that will help to rebuild the party and to take back country.

Okowa reassured the zonal leadership of that party that the South South Governors will work in close relationship with them to strengthen the state chapters of the party. In his address, Wike said that everything has been done to ensure that the PDP zonal congress held without hitches or rancour.

“The hope of this party in this country is the South-South zone. Since 1999, that has been the case and it has never changed, and by the grace of God, it will not change.”

He added: “Let us conduct ourselves to show that PDP is different from all other political associations. And that of course will show we are more committed, we mean well and are waiting by the grace of God to take over power in 2023.”

The PDP national legal adviser, Emmanuel Enoidem, moved a motion for the dissolution of the zonal executive led by acting zonal chairman, Chief Dan Orbih.

The motion was seconded by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, who represents Edo South in the Senate. In the election for a new executive committee, at Obi Wali Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, Chief Dan Orbih, who ran unopposed, emerged as the South-South National Vice Chairman of the party.

