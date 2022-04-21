PDP’ll sweep 2023 polls – Akudihor

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in Delta State, Mrs. Agnes Akudihor, has challenged women to play an active role in the 2023 political dispensation, insisting that without them the democratic system is not complete. Akudihor, who is the state Welfare Woman Leader of Campaign Flow, gave the advice yesterday when she addressed members of the group in the Warri South chapter of the group. The member of the political group member, however, assured the womenthattheywouldnot be denied the various positionsmeantfor theminthe nextpoliticaldispensation, but urged them to take the front seat in the next political arrangements. While commending Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his administration’s giant strides of developing the state to enviable heights, the PDP women leader also assured that the pressure group.
