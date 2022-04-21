News

PDP’ll sweep 2023 polls – Akudihor

Posted on

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in Delta State, Mrs. Agnes Akudihor, has challenged women to play an active role in the 2023 political dispensation, insisting that without them the democratic system is not complete. Akudihor, who is the state Welfare Woman Leader of Campaign Flow, gave the advice yesterday when she addressed members of the group in the Warri South chapter of the group. The member of the political group member, however, assured the womenthattheywouldnot be denied the various positionsmeantfor theminthe nextpoliticaldispensation, but urged them to take the front seat in the next political arrangements. While commending Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his administration’s giant strides of developing the state to enviable heights, the PDP women leader also assured that the pressure group.

 

Our Reporters

News

Buhari appoints Marwa NDLEA Chairman

Posted on

Former Military Administrator of Lagos and Borno states, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) has been appointed as the Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) by President Muhammadu Buhari.   As a close ally of President Buhari, Gen. Marwa had worked assidiously as Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the  Elimination of Drug Abuse […]
News Top Stories

NSE: Investors gain N112bn in July

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Notwithstanding the continuous spread of COVID-19 pandemic the Nigerian economy has witnessed, the local bourse boosted by the remote trading recorded a gain of N110 billion during the month. Investigation by New Telegraph showed that activities on the stock market, which opened the trading month at N12.769 trillion in market capitalisation and 24,479.22 in index […]
News

Kaduna bans motorcycles, shuts down telecoms services in ‘parts of the state’

Posted on

The Kaduna State Government has announced a ban on the use of motorcycles for commercial and personal purposes. The state government also said the processes for the shutdown of telecommunication services in parts of the state have commenced. Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, made this known during a press briefing […]

