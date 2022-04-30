PDP’ll sweep Isokoland in 2023 general election, says Ewubareh

The Isoko South Coordinator of Okowa Campaign Flow (OCF), Mr. Whisky Ewubareh, has assured that the area will be delivered to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) without stress. Ewubareh, who spoke with newsmen in Warri on Friday stated that already, the eight wards in the locality have been for the PDP insisting that efforts have been made to actualise this feat. “There is no gain saying the fact that campaign flow being one of the political pressure groups supporting the governor and other contestants in the 2023 election, will roll out the drums.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...