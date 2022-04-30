PDP’ll sweep Isokoland in 2023 general election, says Ewubareh

The Isoko South Coordinator of Okowa Campaign Flow (OCF), Mr. Whisky Ewubareh, has assured that the area will be delivered to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) without stress. Ewubareh, who spoke with newsmen in Warri on Friday stated that already, the eight wards in the locality have been for the PDP insisting that efforts have been made to actualise this feat. “There is no gain saying the fact that campaign flow being one of the political pressure groups supporting the governor and other contestants in the 2023 election, will roll out the drums.”
Adamu: APC, poised to retain power in 2023
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu has disclosed that his key mandate is to ensure that the ruling party wins the 2023 presidential election so that President Muhammadu Buhari hands over to another member of his party at the end of his tenure […]
Buhari consoles Wabara over wife’s death
President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara, ove the death of his wife, Felicia. Mrs Wabara passed on April 10 aged 69, after a protracted illness. In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President urged the former Senate President, children, grandchildren and family members left by […]
Amnesty for bandits: Southern, Middle Belt leaders carpet
The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has expressed shock over Sheikh Ahmad Gumi’s continuous request for amnesty for bandits. In a statement issued by the forum and signed by Yinka Odumakin (South-West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South-East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), SMBLF said it was not surprised at […]
