PDP‘ll take over North-East in 2023, says Satumari

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate for Borno South, Hon. Kudla Satumari, yesterday, declared that the major opposition party would win the entire North East come 2023 general elections.

Satumari, who made the  declaration while speaking to journalists in Abuja, said that the massive turn out of people at the recent zonal rally to flag off his campaign had confirmed his earlier statement that his party would win the North East geo-political zone.

According to Kudla, the people of the North are determined to produce a President in 2023,  maintaining that they would not trade the number one position to the office of the Vice President.

Speaking in the aftermath of a mammoth crowd that attended the PDP rally organised in Biu Local Government area of Borno State, Satumari said that the people had seen the reality of life and were determined to bring in a purposeful leadership, adding that they were ready to meet the yearnings of the people, if PDP was voted into power.

“Yeah, there was a massive turnout in our rally in Biu, Borno State to tell us what exactly happened. We decided to flag off our zonal rally and my campaign for the senatorial District as the candidate.

We joined it with our zonal rally where we all came together and went to our senatorial headquarters and the rest is what you see all over the news and social media. The unprecedented turnout of the crowd is a testament to the fact that what I have always said, still stands as you remember earlier in the year, I said, North East would  rather vote for a presidential candidate than voting for the vice president.

“You can see on the streets, you can see all over the place, people were trekking long distances and what surprised us most was the fact that despite the sabotage of our plans to kick start the campaign rally, some efforts were made by some people within the Senatorial District to restrict our access to having transports

 

