PDP’s choice of guber candidate good for Enugu people –Ezugwu

Chief Willy Ezugwu is the Secretary-General of Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP). In this interview, he speaks on the build-up to the 2023 general election, the presidential primary elections of the various political parties and the possibility of emergence of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023, among other issues. FELIX NWANERI

Nigeria is on the march again towards a general election in 2023. So far, how do you see the build up to the polls?

So far, there is nothing to worry about in terms of preparations. We have a new Electoral Act; the law may not be perfect but it has some fundamental changes that can improve on the outcome of our elections generally.

The most fundamental of them are the provisions for the electronic transmission of election results and legal backing for the use of smart card readers and accreditation of voter electronically by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It also allows for a longer period for campaigns such that there are about 150 days for candidates and their political parties to campaign for votes. This is very important because it now gives the electorate enough time to understand the manifestoes of the candidates and make informed decision during voting.

Also, there are many more clauses that will improve on the conduct of our elections, including the powers it gives INEC to review election results that are declared under duress by its returning officers. It is important to note that so far, INEC has been up and doing in its regulatory powers by sticking to the new provisions of the act.

What is needed urgently is voter education to enable the electorate know that it is no more business as usual so that they can have renewed confidence in the electoral process to reduce voter apathy in the country.

On the part of political parties, they have been complying with the provisions of the new electoral law. Primary elections have been concluded and candidates have emerged but there are allegations of inducement of delegates to influence their choices.

That is a bad omen for the electoral process as the highest bidders have been elected as candidates. That is why some of us prefer the direct primary mode to indirect primary. Delegates can easily be manipulated and bought by corrupt politicians who are always desperate to win and to continue their looting of the treasury.

What is your general assessment of the process leading to the emergence of the presidential candidates of some of the political parties?

In most cases, it was flawed as we can see but we can do better. Like I said, the major challenge is the bribing of delegates or what we may call vote-buying by aspirants during some of the presidential primary elections.

Aside that it has been better with less violence since political appointees were not part of the delegates as a result of the contentious section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, which barred appointees from voting or being voted for at congresses or conventions of political parties.

There is need to revisit the mandatory direct primary election by political parties to reduce the now alarming allegations of inducement of delegates to the extent that we are reading reports of delegates donating millions of naira to orphanages.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who was a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently accused southern leaders of abandoning their resolve to produce a presidential candidate from the South. What is your take on that?

First of all, I want to commend Governor Wike for the courage to dare. He contested the presidential primary for the first time and the outing was very impressive, coming second at the end of the PDP presidential primary.

Yes, if the southern governors had come up with a mechanism to produce a consensus candidate or at least reduce the number of southern candidates, it would have gone a long way to improve on the chances of Southern Nigeria to produce the PDP presidential candidate.

But the party, which before now prided itself as a party that institutionalised zoning for the sake of equity, suddenly jettisoned its zoning arrangement, when it was clearly the turn of Ndigbo to produce the next president of Nigeria. So, Governor Wike will be naturally pained that the southern governors failed to act in line with their resolution on producing the next president.

From the point of equity, capacity and ability to deliver democratic dividends to Nigerians, Governor Wike stood out among all the aspirants who participated in the PDP presidential primary.

We should be more concerned about the track records of aspirants and candidates, looking at what they have achieved before seeking elective offices. In this regard, Governor Wike stood tall but unfortunately, PDP governors from the South did not put up a good fight for the ticket and failed to support their best candidate in the PDP.

It is very regrettable that the PDP chose to turn its back against its best. Nevertheless, Wike fought a good fight that the entire Southern Nigeria will be proud of him for a long time to come as somebody who refused to chicken out even in the face of sabotage by those who were supposed to stand by him.

Is a Nigeria president of Igbo extraction still possible in 2023 and what do you make of Peter Obi’s emergence as the presidential candidate of Labour Party?

The political parties have conducted their presidential primary elections and we can see that a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, emerged as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. So, it is left for Ndigbo to build bridges across the Niger and appeal to the conscience of the country to do justice by voting for equity in 2023.

Ndigbo have very competent politicians and the emergence of Obi still places their chances of producing the next president on the front burner. So, Obi’s emergence as Labour Party’s presidential candidate is a plus for Ndigbo in their bid to produce the next president of Nigeria, especially as the APC failed to produce a presidential candidate from the South-East.

In Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has been under criticisms since the PDP governorship primary that produced Mr. Peter Mbah as the governorship candidate of the party. What’s your reaction to the disappointment expressed by some Enugu indigenes, especially from the governor’s Nsukka zone?

Politics is about numbers and when the numbers are on your side, you are bound to win. Not everyone will be happy with you if you emerge victorious but what matters is how the winner handles the post primary election opposition. Personally, I believe that Governor Ugwuanyi means well for Enugu State.

He has exhibited sincerity in the state in the last seven years and I believe that with time, all of us will understand that the governor is protecting the interest of the majority of the people. If you recall, when some presidential aspirants of the PDP met him in Enugu, he clearly stated that he stands on the side of justice, equity and fairness.

Sometimes, when that is your focus, some people may not be happy, even from your own side. But it won’t be too long for people to also begin to see such sincerely and fairness. I will urge aggrieved individuals or groups to give Ugwuanyi the benefit of doubt, knowing that he has been on the side of the people since he became governor. Some of us have come to trust his judgement and his administration’s commitment to what is best for Enugu State and the people of the state.

So, I believe that Ugwuanyi will not fail the people in the long run. The eventual choice of the PDP delegates, I believe, represents the best for the party and the members, and by extension, the people of Enugu State. However, the governorship elections, through the will of the people will determine who becomes the governor eventually. But for me, I think that Governor Ugwuanyi’s sense of judgment can be trusted as the situation has not proven otherwise in the last seven years.

You have virtually run for Senate in Enugu North Senatorial District every four years as an opposition candidate but this time you are not in the race. What is the reason for that?

I have been running for the senatorial seat all the while because of my desire to bring quality representation to the people of Enugu North Senatorial District, which is commonly called Nsukka Zone. We have had the worst of us represent us since 1999. But in the build up to the 2023 general election, I read from the body language of Governor Ugwuanyi that he may be going to the Senate or running for a higher position.

With time, it became obvious that he was going to the Senate and I decided to withdraw from the race. I did not do so because I am a member of the PDP, but I am a believer in the kind of representation he will give tour people. I decided that I will not run against him. He has done well for the people of Enugu State in general and the people of Nsukka Zone in particular.

He dualised the Nsukka-Opi road and built the first ever flyover in Enugu State, which rates among the best ten flyover bridges in the country. The flyover bridge project is located at Nike Lake T-Junction, a busy road that connects Nsukka, my constituency.

What is your advice to INEC ahead of the 2023 general elections in terms of credibility and transparency of the electoral process?

INEC, under its current leadership has been alive to its responsibility as a regulator and electoral umpire. Recall the role played by INEC, when it sided with Nigerians on the use of technology for elections.

That was a boost in the confidence of most Nigerians in the ability of INEC to live up to its responsibilities of ensuring free, fair and credible election. If you watch the political space so far, you will see that no one is criticizing INEC except for the recent shift in deadline for party primary elections, which did not in any way breach the law.

So, the only advice to the INEC chairman is for him to stand on his feet and ensure that justice is done to all candidates in the forthcoming elections in Ekiti and Osun states and in the 2023 general election. INEC must not be seen as a rubber stamp of the ruling party in any state or the country.

The only way to deepen democracy is to allow the will of the voters to prevail. INEC must invoke its powers in the new Electoral Act and give Nigeria a free, fair and credible general election in 2023.

