PDP’s constitution amendment proposition stolen from APC Govs –Lukman

. The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has said the constitutional amendment proposition of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the idea of the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lukman, who reacted to a statement credited to the governors of PDP on free and fair elections and constitutional amendment, said those ideas were stolen from the Progressive Governors Forum.

The opposition PDP had on Saturday after its meeting, set up a two different committee on constitutional amendment and free and fair elections. But reacting to this, Lukman said the governors of PDP, who were once in APC, took the PGF idea to the opposition party.

Lukman however said he welcomed the idea of free and fair elections and constitutional amendment from the opposition party, if they would be sincere. While speaking with journalists in Abuja, the DG said the Progressive Governors had made tremendous impact on how the PDP governors now conduct their internal affairs because the current chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, was a member of Progressive Governors Forum.

The DG, who said he did not think it was right to say that PDP governors have ulterior motives in the advocacy for free and fair election in Edo and Ondo states, added that, “I will want to wait to see the details of the outcome of the Gov. Wike’s committee work on the basis of which we can engage them.

Like this: Like Loading...