PDP’s ex-National Auditor, Adeyanju, dies in Ogun 

Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

A former National Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Fatai Adewole Adeyanju, is dead.

Adeyanju, a chartered accountant and one-time governorship aspirant in the PDP, died in the early hours of Saturday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

The late politician, who hailed from Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, would have clocked 60 years on December 10.

His remains were expected to be buried according to Islamic rites on Saturday afternoon.

The state’s Publicity Secretary of PDP, Sunkanmi Oyejide, who confirmed the death of the former National Auditor, said the incident was a great loss to members of the immediate and political families of the deceased.

He described the late Adeyanju as “a gentleman and loyal party man who was committed to the unity and progress of PDP.”

He said: “The late Alhaji Fatai Adeyanju was a complete gentleman and dutiful party leader who was ready to sacrifice anything for the growth of the party. Among other party and political offices, Adeyanju, a Chartered Accountant, served our party as National Auditor to the best of his abilities.

“He was a peacemaker and a friend of all. This is a great loss to the PDP family. It is so sad that we have lost him. He was always responsive and desirous that things should be done justly and properly.

“Politicians should learn to be simple and not to take the quest for offices as a do-or-die affair. Adeyanju became the National Auditor of our great party when he least expected it and he stayed faithful to the party till the end. He will be sorely missed.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to grant members of his immediate family and the Ogun State PDP in general, the courage to bear the irreplaceable loss, and also grant the departed Aljanah Firdaus.”

Born on December 10, 1960, the late Adeyanju received his early education at Alafia Oluwa Primary School, Mushin, Lagos State from 1967 to 1972.

Thereafter, he proceeded to Ansar-Ud-Deen High School, Surulere, Lagos and Nigeria Model High School, Idi-Oro, Mushin, Lagos respectively where he completed his secondary education between 1973 – 77 and 1979 – 1980 respectively.

Immediately after college education, he got admitted into Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta, where he studied Business Administration from 1981 to 1986.

