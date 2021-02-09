PDP’s fresh push for Lagos house

Sequel to the abysmal outing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the polls in Lagos State since 1999, ANAYO EZUGWU examines the party’s fresh push for the Alausa Government House in 2023.

Despite its rough path in elective contest since 1999, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State is determined the win the highest position in the state come 2023.

The party has hinged its dream of ruling Lagos and save the state from what it called abysmal, disappointing, reactionary style of governance and godfatherism.

Not surprising, several of the party’s chieftains have been boasting that Lagosians were earnestly waiting for the PDP to take over power in order to ensure good governance in the state.

The chieftains claimed that the state has been balkanized and the economy destroyed.

Taofik Gani, the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, is one of those at the forefront of messages criticizing the ruling party in the state. He didn’t hesitate to fault the handling of the economy and the fight against corruption by the APCled administration in the state.

For Gani, it is obvious that only someone who probably is not clear with his lifestyle that would still want to continue with APC in the state. He said the situation is so bad that people naturally would troop towards PDP as the only potent and major opposition in the state.

“The state in particular is not reflecting the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) not probably because the governor does not want to perform but because of the systemic arrangement in the APC that gives everything in the state in the form of IGR to their national leader.

“And this is the problem that we have, there is no governor that would operate in Lagos State and would be able to perform optimally unless a governor that is far away from this issue of godfatherism. Godfatherism is the bane of the misrule we have in APC since 1999.

We have so many areas of the campaign but we will definitely not go out to start campaigning. No matter what godfatherism, intimidation and cohesion are brought up in 2023, the people themselves will resist the continuation of APC in government.

“So the PDP is like home and dry to win the election and if you want to look at it, is there going to be such unity in the APC to be able to do that cohesion and rigging and nobody will know about it, the answer is no. Because that house itself is so much divided, so much that some of them are already saying it that anywhere there is rigging that they themselves will be the ones to come out to expose it.

“Because they have been enjoying rigging and whenever they rig only a few people will enjoy it. That is why up till now, you find a situation where even their purse, which is Lagos State there is a serious crisis.

So much that it will even affect the ambition of their national leader, who is resident in Lagos State,” he said. Irrespective of the entangled in internal crisis, Muiz Shodipe Dosumu, State Secretary of the party, is very optimistic that the people are ready to vote for them come 2023.

He said the party is on the pact to the greatness that is why there are all these scuffles around the party. According to him, the rebuilding process is not always smooth, but PDP in Lagos State is doing everything possible to separate the chaff from the grain.

“What I will tell you is that for the first time in the history of this party in Lagos State, many people do not see it and they do not know because we have never made it public, 85 per cent of leadership in Lagos PDP are now together.

It has never happened before. You can quote me, 85 per cent of the leadership in Lagos are now together. That is a sign of good things coming to the party.

But it has not been made public because it is part of the strategy to rebuild the party. “Within underground, PDP is reshaping, coming together and making peace among the leadership and it is working. Leaders who have never met or work together for donkey years are now working together and they now see themselves as one PDP.

We are reshaping the party and we are going to keep the rest underground. PDP is rejuvenating and we are coming back. I told you that 85 per cent of the leadership is now working together.

“So that is a plus and a good thing for the future of the party. I want to appeal to the populace, whatever you are feeling in Lagos today especially from this governance in Lagos, should make us more determined to vote them out in 2023. I also want to appreciate the people because the last by-election was a sham, people do not come out.

“They are showing that they do not like whatever that is going on and it is a shame on APC government that there was an election in Lagos and people did not come out. If there is apathy, it means you are not satisfying the people. I plead with the people that they should wait, the PDP is coming. PDP is reshaping and remodeling and we shall be great again.

PDP is coming back both in national and Lagos State by God’s grace,” he said. Despite the confidence of PDP chieftains in Lagos State, since 1999, the party has failed at every general election to win the governorship seat in Lagos State even when the party was in control of the federal government.

Lagos is one of the states where PDP has failed to control since the return to democratic rule in 1999.

For instance, former President Olusegun Obasanjo failed to win the state for the party in 2003 and 2007 general elections despite widespread allegations of electoral fraud. But in 2011, through the popularity of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the party managed to win the presidential election in the state.

But as usual, like his predecessor, Jonathan and his party lost the governorship election to the Action Congress Nigeria, ACN. Likewise, in 2015, the former president also failed to win Lagos for the PDP both in the presidential and governorship elections. However, the party managed to win some seats at the State House of Assembly.

But the party’s fortune has continued to dwindle further as a result of unending internal leadership tussle leading to the defection of some of its chieftains to APC.

For instance, before the 2019 general elections, Moshood Salvador, former state chairman, and his loyalists in the state defected to APC. In view of these obvious facts, Chief Ola Apena, a chieftain of the party, advised that PDP must package the party to have a cohesive executive at all levels of the party.

He said the party would be doing itself a lot of good if it painstakingly assembly a crop of party managers, dedicated, committed, and knowledgeable at all levels, who will manage the party at all levels.

“Once we get it right at the wards, local governments, and state, then the battle is half won. Because when you have knowledgeable, dedicated, committed crops of party managers at that level, then they will surely put in place policies and programmes that will throw-up qualified and saleable candidates at all levels.

So it requires serious efforts in presenting a candidate that will appeal to the general public. And that job is for the party managers. “I think our preparation for 2023 will start from the quality of executives that are in place. We are going to have our convention for next year where all levels of executives will be either re-elected or we bring fresh blood into it. Of course, there is going to be the dissolution of the current executives.

So it will be an appropriate time for us in Lagos State to really go down and strategize on putting a round peg in a round hole as far as the exco is concerned, devoid of sentiment, nepotism and favouritism,” he said.

As PDP in Lagos State prepares and strategizes for 2023, Dr. Tunde Oseni, a lecturer at the Department of Politics and International Relations, Lead City University, Ibadan, said PDP lacks unity among its key members and as such it would find it difficult to challenge the ruling party in any major elections in Lagos State.

He advised that the party needs a lot of strategy at the level of mass mobilization of the grassroots for it to be able to win the hearts of Lagosians. Oseni regretted that PDP has never fought APC in an electoral contest with a united front since 1999 in the state.

“In 1999, it was Dosumu and other factions; 2003, we had Funsho Williams and others. In 2007, Jimi Agbaje went to another party. In 2011, you have Musiliu Obanikoro, who was not supported by the party leaders like Bode George. So it has never really contested as a united party against the APC.

And unfortunately, part of those who should control the party also defected to APC, example include Senator Ogunlewe. “When we do an analysis of politics, we look at the structure and the agency.

Both at the level of structure, which is party structure now and at the level of agency of individuals who come through Lagos politics, particularly the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu and other political heavyweights in Lagos State, you see that the structure and the agency of those individuals outweighs the structure and agency of PDP.

“If the PDP can put its house in order with a lot of strategic efforts because you will need grassroots mobilization that is both bipartisan and non-partisan to be able to take a lot of voters to your side.

For instance, if you are able to mobilize and convince those who are neither APC nor PDP partisans to vote for you that you will not only change the status quo but you will perform better than the party in power since 1999, then you will win Lagos State. If not, the structure is in favour of APC.

But the agency can be changed if those in the other parties are able to strategize but it will take a lot of effort,” he said.

