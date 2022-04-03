PDP’s hesitancy over zoning of presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appears to be in a quagmire over zoning its presidential candidate for the 2023 election. ONYEKACHI EZE examines the option for the party if it hopes to return to power next year

After its second meeting within a week of its inauguration, the 37-member zoning committee empanelled to determine the zone that will produce the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, failed to reach a decision.

The committee, which has Benue State governor Samuel Ortom as Chairman, said in a statement by Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary that the meeting was inconclusive. “We have adjourned till Tuesday next week at the same time, same venue. And until we conclude the proceedings, there is not much to say. So far, all the members are quite understanding.

There wasn’t any form of tension,” the governor said in the statement. It is not true that there is no tension in the party or among the PDP members of the committee, concerning the zoning of the party’s presidential ticket.

Even Ortom admitted that “all the members understand ourselves that zoning is very key” to the PDP success in next year’s presidential election. PDP members and even presidential aspirants have been engaged in the debate over the issue of zoning the party’s presidential ticket for the 2023.

One of the presidential aspirants, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, said “The party has a policy of zoning and we recommend that they do not change the goalposts in the middle of it.” When he inaugurated the Ortom committee two weeks ago, PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu advised party members not to allow the issue of zoning divides them.

Although Ayu admitted admitted that the party has the history of zoning, he advised PDP members to focus on the bigger picture, which is winning the presidency. The National Chairman expressed the belief that “by the time we have the big prize in our hands, we will share it, we will rotate it the way we want. If we had not been interrupted on this journey, about six years ago, we have started the same process.

“The main goal is for us to win power next year. And how do we win power? We can only win power by uniting, by working together, because even if you are from Ebonyi or Anambra, and you fight to be the president of our country through the PDP platform, and you pursue it with rancour, even if you win party nomination, other people will not vote for you. They will not be willing to work for you. “We talk, we don’t fight, we resolve issues.

There is no issue that is too difficult or too important for the PDP to resolve. We will ensure it goes round, and it will go round with justice, fairness and the interests of the Nigeria,” the party said. But this has not stopped the debate. As a matter of fact, it has divided the aspirants from the South and against their counterparts from of the North.

PDP inaugurated a 2019 Election Review Committee headed by Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed, to review the performance of the party in that year’s general elections.

The committee after more than a year of interacting with party members, recommended that PDP should throw its ticket for 2023 presidential election open to every qualified Nigerian. The committee however noted that many people had think that special consideration should be given to the North East and South East geo-political zones, for the sake of fairness and equity.

But it added that merit, rather than zonal consideration, should be adopted in the choice of the party’s presidential flag bearer. Said the Bala Mohammed committee: “In line with certain unwritten conventions of the nation’s history, many people think that for fairness and equity, the North-East and South-East geo-political zones that have had the shortest stints at the presidency should be given special consideration in choosing the presidential flag bearer of the party for the 2023 elections.

“While we admit that this is a strong argument, we should not lose sight of the fact that Nigeria is endowed with many capable and very experienced leaders in every part of the country.

“Moreover, the exigencies of the moment demand that nothing should be compromised in choosing the leader with the attributes to disentangle the country from the present quagmire. “Therefore, we think that every Nigerian from every part of the country should be given the opportunity to choose the best candidate through a credible primary election, as a way of institutionalising a merit-based leadership recruitment process for the country.”

This report was submitted to the PDP national leadership in May last year. But almost a year after, the party is yet to take a decision on where its presidential candidate for 2023 will come from. When a similar committee was set up after the 2015 general elections, it recommended that the party should zone its presidential ticket to the northern part of the country.

This was adopted almost immediately. This may be the reason why all the party’s 12 aspirants in 2019 were from the North. This has been the argument of southern aspirants. Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, wants PDP to be definitive on where its presidential candidate for 2023 will come from.

Obi who is one of the 13 presidential aspirants of the party, noted that “All the elections I followed in the past, the PDP made a pronouncement and took a stand. “At least in 2019, when I was involved, where I can say Atiku Abubakar chose me as his running mate, for which I remain grateful, the party decided that the candidate should come from the North. So, I believe that the party owes it a duty to declare its stand.”

A member of the zoning committee, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu, drew the party’s attention to Article 7 (c) of the 2012 PDP amended Constitution, which says that the party should adhere “to the policy of the rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principles of equity, fairness and justice.

“This in itself must reflect the geopolitical character of the region or zones (and at all levels,) to which it is slotted. In the 2006 constitution as amended, went further to establish a moral social order which will result in the spiritual regeneration of the nation and a strict code of conduct.

“It again went further to emphasise in Article 7 Section 2.c that in pursuance of the principles of equity, justice and fairness, the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices and it shall be enforced by the appropriate executive Committee at all levels.”

But the northern members of the party have their own reason why they want the region to still produce the PDP presidential candidate in 2023. Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar agreed that PDP has agreement on rotational presidency, which he said, was adopted by the party’s founding fathers to give every part of the country a sense of belonging.

He however argued that the South has held presidential positions more than the North in the 16 years PDP was in control of the Federal Government. According to Atiku, “The many years of PDP government, eight years and six months, all of them were from the South.

“Many of you were members of our government when all the PDP governors came in 2003 and said I should run and I say ‘no.’ We have agreed that power should remain in the Southwest, why should I?’

“Some of those governors that supported me, some of them went to jail, some of them were kicked out of their offices. So, you cannot come and try to imply that the PDP has not been following the zoning policy.

So we should not be stampeded by the ruling party. They have a moral obligation which is inescapable.” The Ike Ekweremadu committee on why the PDP lost the 2015 presidency said it was because the party’s zoning agreement was breached.

According to the committee, “… there was debate about the North finishing its turn following the death of President (Umaru Musa Yar’Adua…” Ozichukwu also recalled that Atiku, former President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and other members of the party from the North, left “PDP in protest, in opposition to continued Jonathan presidency.

“They insisted that it was the turn of the North, based on the PDP fundamental principle of zoning and rotation.” Tambuwal, the Sokoto State governor who was among PDP leaders who left the party in 2014 because of “Jonathan’s continued presidency”, supported the Bala Mohammed committee’s recommendation for the ticket to be thrown open.

He said: “The president, coming from your state, coming from your home, coming from your village, may not make any sense as long as he lacks the competence, the capacity and basic understanding of fairness, equity, and inclusivity in leadership.

“It is not where the president comes from that should matter this time, what should matter is: where can we find that Nigerian that can do the job? Where can we find that physician, that medical doctor that can prescribe and provide the requisite prescription and heal the ailment that is afflicting the patient?

Who is that pilot that can pilot the aircraft to have a safe landing? Who is that captain that can captain the ship and bring it to safety, no matter wherever he is coming from?”

Though the APC has zoned its presidential ticket for 2023 to the South, Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello still insists he would contest the party’s ticket. It is understandable why the party is going to the South to choose its presidential candidate, since the outgoing president who is a member of the APC, Muhammadu Buhari, is from the North.

What is not clear is why is the party not explicitly zoned it to the South East, the only zone in the region that has not produced the president of the country since the return of democracy in 1999? It is also suspected that the ruling party is the one pushing PDP members to agitate for a southern presidency, because of the fear that the table might turn against the APC if its presidential candidate faces a PDP northern candidate.

That was what gave APC victory in 2015. Tambuwal raised the issue of demography when he met with PDP former Speakers of state Houses of Assembly. As it is now, the North has a demographic advantage over the South.

Apart from the number of states – 19 to the South’s 17 – the population is in its favour. The Bala Mohammed committee also noted that the South East and South- South that are PDP strongholds, “have been eroded demographically in terms of voter registration.”

The committee equally argued that “so long as the ruling party continues to control the North West, North East and South West, it will have a numerical superiority over the PDP and therefore a clear electoral advantage.”

The only way the PDP hopes to return to power is, as the committee further puts it, not to “rely on its regional votes alone…. It is a fact of Nigerian politics that the North currently has more registered votes than any other region in the country.”

