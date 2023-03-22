2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

PDP’s Mbah Wins Enugu Guber Race, Scores 160,895 Votes Against LP

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr Peter Mbah the winner of the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Enugu State.

The state collation officer, Prof Madubuisi Iwe, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, who announced the result, said PDP scored 160,895, Labour Party (LP) scored 157,552, All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) garnered 17,983 and the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 14,575.

The collation officer gave the number of Registered voters 211,2793; Accredited voters 381,971; Total Valid votes 358,463;
Total Rejected votes 9,088; and
Total votes cast 367,551.

The controversy over the result started on Sunday when the Labour Party and other parties queried the result emanating from Nkanu East LGA, alleging non-usage of BVAS and overvoting.

The state collation officer, Prof Iwe, during the stalemate called for written petitions with evidence from the parties and adjourned the collation exercise till Monday.

But protesters converged at the INEC office early hours on Monday and refused to leave.

The collation officer, it was gathered had to send a report to the Abuja headquarters of INEC on how to proceed.

While resuming the collation on Wednesday, the Collation officer announced that the vote tally from Nkanu East had been reduced from 30,000 to 16,000.

He went ahead to call on the Nkanu East local government collation officer to come up to complete the collation of the result in line with the new reality.

In the end, the Collation officer made a final declaration where he returned Mbah of PDP as winner and governor-elect.

