PDP’s reign in Oyo will end in 2023 –Oladimeji

Oladimeji Odeyemi, a security expert, is vying to represent Oluyole Federal Constituency of Oyo State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on his programme for the constituency and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Few months to the 2023 general election, a lot of people, including your good self, have been signifying the intention to vie for different positions. What qualities do you think Nigerians should look out for in the next set of leaders?\

Firstly, I want you to know that this is democracy and it is within the right of every qualified citizen to vote and be voted for.

So, on that premise, it is expected that such situation where many people will declare interest in contesting for elections will arise. The reason for this development is not far-fetched; politics has been made too lucrative in Nigeria. Having said that, however, as the elections draws near, we will know those who are pretenders and the real contenders. It is not unusual in a democratic set up to see everyone coming out to be this or that.

However, our people should look less in the areas of promises and look at the pedigree and antecedent of every candidate. We cannot afford to experiment with the new set of leaders in the 2023 elections.

They should vote for people like myself; people with good values, capacity and capability. If we can do this, I am sure 2023 will bring the best. 2023 is close and I hope the moneybags and the masters of rhetoric do not succeed in deceiving our people again.

Why are you vying for the Oluyole Federal Constituency seat?

I am vying specifically because my people of Oluyole Federal Constituency, in Ibadan, Oyo State need a better representation at the Green Chamber, someone whose heart is close to the people and takes every plenary session in the House of Representatives for the interest of the people. They need someone who understands the challenges of his federal constituency, and is ready to proffer solutions from day one in office.

I am that person who will fully represent Oluyole Federal Constituency selflessly with great ideals that will bring focus of the Federal Government to aid the people in terms of empowerment, inclusion, social and work infrastructure and more importantly, bringing the dividends of democracy to the door step of the common man.

You see, to each man, there is a proven capacity at every level of endeavour. The Almighty God has prepared me to take responsibility wherever I find myself. We need accelerated economic development towards sustainable livelihood for the people. I am vying in compliance with the clamour by the good people of Oluyole Federal Constituency that I should represent them.

This is informed by my enormous contributions to my constituency, to our party, APC in Oyo State and particularly my efforts towards mobilising the youth, women and the common people. These efforts have yielded good result particufor the party and the state.

What have you done to the benefit of your people?

I am very happy for this question. As a journalist, part of your job is carrying out fact finding, so I will implore you to do your research to enable you see the difference or impact I have made so far and still making. Despite the fact that I am yet to occupy any position in government, many of my interventional projects have been commissioned and many are still ongoing.

Apart from the community/ social amenities and human development projects that I have embarked on, one thing that stands me out from other aspirants is that I have identified the problems of each community.

For example, the problem of Abanla, is quite different to Bare to Boluwaji, to Olomi, definitely the issue affecting people of Latunde, is quite different to that of Idi Ayunre.

I have assisted some of these communities with mechanised boreholes, our solar street light projects is near completion in some of this aforementioned areas. I have also supported some community development associations to render social responsibility works in their various areas.

I have equally been supporting our farmers with high yielding crops and periodic training to assist them in their farms. I have set up an educational outreach programme that currently organises tutorials for our youths and young adults. In the same vein, I am giving out over 100 JAMB forms for free and also support the best five candidates from JAMB examination with annual scholarship offers which will soon be unveiled.

Can you give a picture of your manifesto?

My manifesto is under three broad areas and we may not have time to go into deep details. But, let me share with you as much as space will permit us.

There is the legislative agenda with a specific focus on job creation and youth empowerment, access to education, equal opportunities for women and the socially disadvantage, enhancing access to credit for small scale business, restructuring to cater for devolution of powers and finally access to justice for the poor. These areas will form the basis for the bills and motions that I will be presenting and sponsoring on the floor of the House.

There is also the advocacy programme I intend to use my position as a member of the Green Chamber to advocate for the wellbeing and welfare of children and women, senior citizens, teachers, awaiting trial inmates, the sick and physically challenged, labour and students’ unions.

Then, there is the community development and social welfare agenda. This agenda encompasses my plans to facilitate major Federal Government projects in my constituency. I will also be initiating and sustaining a quarterly mobile clinic programme within my first year in office, while also using the position to connect young graduates to jobs locally and internationally.

What are you plans for education and health care delivery in your constituency?

As spelled out in my manifesto, I plan to expand my scholarship and educational scheme, particularly for students of public schools. This will help the poor of the poor in our society get access to education. On health, I have plans to run a quarterly mobile clinic programme that will provide health care for the people in the towns and villages within my constituency. I also plan to assist at least 1,000 people in my constituency to enroll in the National Health Insurance Scheme in my first two years in office.

What is the state of your party, the APC, in Oyo State?

The APC in Oyo State is one big family and we are united for one purpose; to oust the PDP and retrieve what rightly belong to us. Lately, the influx into our party especially from the main opposition party is a clear indication that the 2023 elections is ours for the taken.

Of course, there may be some soft internal disagreements, but we have the leadership and mechanism to address them. Even the opposition is already jittery over the sense of focus and harmony that is within our ranks. APC will upstage PDP in 2023. Many of them thought our recently held national convention will end in chaos and division, but God disappointed them.

Their plans fell flat on their faces and I am sure they are already on their Plan B but they won’t succeed. The PDP government has taken Oyo backwards from where the last administration of APC gloriously left it. Go to the streets and feel the pulse of the people. They are tired of the PDP government and they are counting days for it.

As a frontline commentator on security issues, what is your assessment of the fight against insurgency in the country, especially in the North- East?

If you look at it from every index, you will discover that the menace and assault of Boko Haram/ ISWAP in Nigeria has massively declined. Aside just experiencing pockets of attacks, the insurgents have been decimated by the military owing to both kinetic and non-kinetic measures adopted. In fact, as at the time I checked the statistics, over 15,000 insurgents and their family members have surrendered to our troops.

The heat is even so much on the insurgents that they have shifted base and preoccupied with attacks on our other neighbouring countries. I must at this point salute and give kudos to our service chiefs and the personnel of the armed forces for this great feat and synergy.

I believe the Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai (rtd), who is now Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic, set the template that actually ran the insurgents out of town.

We must also commend Mr. President and some governors in that region.

But, more importantly, as I have said earlier, the gallant soldiers and other military agencies deserve immense commendation for their bravery and commitment to secure Nigeria. Yes, it is not yet Uhuru, but I think tremendous progress has been made and there is relative stability in that region.

One can only pray that as the peace building process continues, education and empowerment should also be a priority for us to have social cohesion that will engender permanent stability.

