PDP’s victory of might over right

Posted on Author Godwin Duru

Aba North and South Federal Constituency Election has come and gone but the lessons learnt will remain evergreen.

 

As the Director-General of Mascot Uzor Kalu Campaign Organization, everything legitimate was deployed to win the election by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

 

 

We worked tirelessly day and night for a clear victory, for which it was obvious the Aba people needed Mascot Uzor Kalu to represent them in the House of Representatives in Abuja.

 

But what the dare-devil Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did, by mobilizing over 10,000 thugs and hoodlums into Aba from all the 17 local government areas with the supervision of all state government functionaries and local government officials, just to rig an election that solely concerned the Aba people is unimaginable.

 

They got APC people beaten, and threw bombs that injured our members; they went ahead and did all they could do with the ballot papers across all the polling units in Aba North and South.

 

What is important to note, from what happened on March 27, 2021 and before then, is that APC is now formidable in Abia State, otherwise why the show of braggadocio to subdue the right of the people to choose via legitimate ballot casting their representative with their violent might.

 

And what is worthy of note therefore is that Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu made that happen.

 

Though the PDP had their way through might over right, it came with a heavy cost to the state treasury. I bet you, the state will find it difficult to recover from the injury inflicted on them by the APC. I urge all APC leaders to close ranks.

 

PDP now, as a party in Abia State is in the mortuary waiting for its funeral. APC is a party to beat come 2023. Once beaten, twice shy. A word is enough for the wise.

 

Dr. G. C. Duru, DG, MUK Campaign Organisation, 2021

