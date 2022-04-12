PDTF restates commitment to training more Nigerians

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) says it has initiated process to redesign its programmes and train more Nigerians on gas technology to fast track actualisation of energy transition in Nigeria.

Mr Jide Adebulehin, General Manager, Strategic Planning, PTDF, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Adebulehin said the Fund would train more young Nigerians in the area of gas technology for transition to recognise the decade of gas which was Nigeria’s transition piece.

“Our gas technology development will be at the front burner in our capacity development programme, we shall be redesigning several programmes that will utilise our gas more.

“Relevant government agencies and the private sector in the oil and gas sector are recognising our peculiarity in terms of energy need in this part of the world.

“Programmes that will be conformable to the speed at which we are moving in terms of energy transition should be engaged,” he said.

According to him, PTDF is providing training to Nigerians to enable them to qualify as graduates, professionals, technicians and craftsmen in the field of engineering, geology, science and management in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria and abroad.

Commenting on its scholarship scheme, Adebulehin said the scheme had been transparent in its oversees and local scholarships, adding that it has different criteria that ensured geo-political representation

