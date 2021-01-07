Metro & Crime

Peace advocacy group lauds Lalong, OPSH on peace

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Reporter

The Conference of Plateau State Peace Builders’ Network, has applauded the Plateau State governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and other security agencies for what it said was the restoration of peace in the state.
This was as the coalition enjoined the government, the special military intervention outfit, as well as other security agencies involved in the state’s peace efforts to sustain the tempo with a view to enthroning permanent peace in the state.
In a statement, Thursday, the group commended Operation Safe Haven for exhibiting professionalism, saying the disposition of men of the internal military outfit to last week’s unprovoked attack on its men deployed to calm frayed nerves during last week protest embarked upon by local government workers in Plateau State was indeed commendable.
“Ordinarily, there would have been serious casualty figure because of the unruly behavior of some of the local government workers who were protesting over non implementation of minimum wage,leading to the shooting of a soldier in the rank of Lance Corporal,” the statement
“This statement is aimed at commending the efforts of the Plateau State Government, particularly Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on the peace we are enjoying on the Plateau.
“We wish to generally commend the Plateau State government for putting in place the right framework that is responsible for the current peace we are enjoying on the Plateau.
“We applaud Operation Safe Haven for living up to the citizens’ expectations in combating terrorism, banditry, cattle rustling, farmers/herdsmen conflict, kidnapping, cultism and other social vices up to this moment,” it said.
According to the Conference of Plateau State Peace Builders’ Network: “The uncommon peace and tranquility we are experiencing today in Bassa, Barkin Ladi Riyom and other local government areas of Plateau State which used to be hub of crisis has made the state safe today to all genuine businesses and activities.
“We must thank the  governor of Plateau State, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven and his men and other security agencies for the current peace we are enjoying today. We urge them to sustain it this year.
“We wish to specially thank all the officers and men of Operation Safe Haven for the aggressive patrol during the yuletide season which made it crime free. This is the first of its kind after a long while”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: 35 doctors infected in Kwara – NMA

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) said 35 doctors had so far tested positive for COVID-19 since the virus manifested in Kwara State.   The state NMA Chairman, Dr. Kolade Solagberu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Monday in Ilorin on events heralding the association’s 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM). Solagberu, however, noted that the association had […]
Metro & Crime

ACP hacked to death in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James

Armed men yesterday murdered an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Egbe Eko Edum, in Calabar, Cross River State. Edum, an indigene of the state, until his death, was the Commanding Officer of 73 PMF Squadron at Magumeri in Borno State. He was reportedly killed as he arrived in Calabar on a visit to his family. […]
Metro & Crime

Okopidos’ funerals: I pray God gives us another Godswill as gov – Akpabio

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that his prayer has always been that God should give Akwa Ibom State another person that will resemble him to ensure rapid development in the state and the improvement of the living conditions of the people. Akpabio made the statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica