Peace advocacy group lauds Lalong, OPSH on peace

The Conference of Plateau State Peace Builders’ Network, has applauded the Plateau State governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and other security agencies for what it said was the restoration of peace in the state.

This was as the coalition enjoined the government, the special military intervention outfit, as well as other security agencies involved in the state’s peace efforts to sustain the tempo with a view to enthroning permanent peace in the state.

In a statement, Thursday, the group commended Operation Safe Haven for exhibiting professionalism, saying the disposition of men of the internal military outfit to last week’s unprovoked attack on its men deployed to calm frayed nerves during last week protest embarked upon by local government workers in Plateau State was indeed commendable.

“Ordinarily, there would have been serious casualty figure because of the unruly behavior of some of the local government workers who were protesting over non implementation of minimum wage,leading to the shooting of a soldier in the rank of Lance Corporal,” the statement

“This statement is aimed at commending the efforts of the Plateau State Government, particularly Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on the peace we are enjoying on the Plateau.

“We wish to generally commend the Plateau State government for putting in place the right framework that is responsible for the current peace we are enjoying on the Plateau.

“We applaud Operation Safe Haven for living up to the citizens’ expectations in combating terrorism, banditry, cattle rustling, farmers/herdsmen conflict, kidnapping, cultism and other social vices up to this moment,” it said.

According to the Conference of Plateau State Peace Builders’ Network: “The uncommon peace and tranquility we are experiencing today in Bassa, Barkin Ladi Riyom and other local government areas of Plateau State which used to be hub of crisis has made the state safe today to all genuine businesses and activities.

“We must thank the governor of Plateau State, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven and his men and other security agencies for the current peace we are enjoying today. We urge them to sustain it this year.

“We wish to specially thank all the officers and men of Operation Safe Haven for the aggressive patrol during the yuletide season which made it crime free. This is the first of its kind after a long while”.

