Peace building: NCPC boss visits Senator Jang in Jos

Author Musa Pam

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Dr. Yakubu Pam has visited the former Governor of Plateau State Sen. Jonah David Jang at his country home in Du, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.
Rev. Pam, who is also the Chairman CAN Northern States and FCT, described Senator Jang as a national leader with credible track records of selfless service to Nigeria.
He stated that Plateau people were deeply appreciative of his invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria and Plateau State
The NCPC boss also intimated the former governor that he was in his residence to formally inform him of his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Executive Secretary of NCPC and to tap from his rich wealth of experience and wisdom.
In his remarks, Sen.David Jang congratulated the NCPC boss for his well deserved appointment.
He reaffirmed that he had a wonderful time working closely with NCPC while serving as the governor of Plateau State.
He affirmed that NCPC would continue to remain strategic in Christendom and it was a privilege that their own son was given the opportunity to occupy the office.
Jang described the NCPC boss as a distinguished Reverend.

