Peace group urges local security outfits to work with military, security agencies

Our Reporter

A call has gone to regional and local security outfits in the country to work closely with the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies, to address the growing insecurity in the country.
The Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPLRI), a civil society group with focus on global peace, security and public safety, made the call against the backdrop of violent attacks in parts of the country by armed herders, suspected to be foreign militia.
The group expressed worries that the attackers kill mindlessly, kidnap, rape, maim and carry out all forms of bestial activities.
The group’s alarm came on the heels of trending video of abducted passengers of Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA), where their abductors, believed to be foreign Fulani militia, displayed modern sophiscated arms around their victims.
Concerned over the high rate of the crimes across the country specifically attributed to the Fulani herders which has caused ethnic tensions, the coalition feared that serious trouble loomed, unless something urgent was done by both authorities and stakeholders to stop the trend.
Recalling that the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai had on Monday, expressed fears over the bold attitude of perpetrators of crimes to confront troops and other trained security personnel,the group said the video of the bandits seen with their victims, was scary.
According to the group, the depraved nature of the armed militia herders gives an indication that they are not indigenous Fulani, who are known to have lived peacefully for ages with their host communities across the country.
They maintained that the foreign invaders have an agenda to loot, while instilling fear in their victims, with a view to actualising their objective.
While wondering where they derived the boldness and audacity to attack soldiers and other security operatives on patrol, ambush and other operations, the coalition called for vigilance, which it noted, is the price for freedom.
The group, therefore, called on regional security outfits to bury the thought of defeating these terrorists alone, saying they must work in close synergy with the military and other security agencies, to achieve the collective aim.
This was as it added that, as part of holistic measures to contain the rapacious activities of the violent herders, regional blocks, individuals and groups must bury their differences and close ranks, in recognition of the fact that what is happening is an attack on our collective being, and not on any particular ethnic group.
The peace advocacy group, in a statement, Wednesday, charged both federal and state governments to pay more attention to the potential threat posed by these militiamen, saying the development had the potential of hurting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.
They regretted that the foreign herders were allowed freedom of action to carry out their blood-letting campaign in a country regarded as the “giant of Africa”, whereas smaller countries in the sub-region have been able to successfully ward them off, thereby guaranteeing their peoples security and public safety.
It was their contention that all hands must be on deck, to confront the extremist elements, who seek to divide us by promoting and projecting our ethnic and other differences.
“At no time in recent history has the need to close ethnic, religious, political and ideological differences, been as immediate and urgent as now,” the group said in the statement.
They urged the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and sister security agencies to review their intelligence and operational mechanisms, in order to save the country from external attacks.

