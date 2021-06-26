Arts & Entertainments

Peace Hyde preps for Netflix’s first Africa reality series

Award-winning media personality, Peace Hyde is set to executive produce Netflix’s first-ever Africa reality series. Titled; ‘Young, Famous & African.’ Hyde revealed in an interview with Saturday Telegraph that she is the creator and executive producer of the unscripted original series set to debut on the streamer soon. “We are making African history telling our stories and I am so honoured, excited and ready.

It’s been a lot of sleepless nights and early mornings but the dream has finally paid off” the media personality said. “The forthcoming series will feature some of Africa’s top talents from Nigeria, South Africa and East Africa. Some of the featured stars include Nigeria’s Annie Macaulay Idibia, Swanky Jerry, Ugandan entrepreneur Zari Hassan, Tanzanian star singer, Diamond Platnumz and South Africa’s Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, Andile Ncube, Naked DJ” she added. The official synopsis of the series reads: “This glitzy reality series, aka a real-life soap opera, follows a group of young, affluent and famous A-list media personalities.

Hailing from South Africa, Nigeria and East Africa, this aspirational who’s who of music, media, fashion and Insta stars, comes together in Johannesburg. All friends and connected, they are on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames, reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright.”

Our Reporters

