Peace Hyde, Uche Pedro shortlisted by the WEF as Young Global Leaders

In keeping with the tradition of identifying the world’s most promising leaders under 40, the World Economic Forum has announced the Class of 2023 into the Forum of Young Global Leaders, its prestigious community of outstanding people addressing the world’s most pressing problems and driving innovation for positive change across civil society, the arts, culture, government and business.

 

Ghanaian Media maven Peace Hyde has been selected to join this global community of game changers, disruptors and visionaries who are leading their countries and serving their communities and launching groundbreaking initiatives inspiring new waves of social change.

 

Peace Hyde who has achieved many ground-breaking firsts including securing the first ever Netflix Unscripted Original for Africa with the hit reality tv series, Young, Famous and African, which has been renewed for multiple seasons, also doubles as the West Africa correspondent and head of digital media and partnerships for Forbes Africa as well as an award-winning producer.

 

Her journalistic work has won her the prestigious Sanlam award for excellence in Financial Journalism as well as a winner of four prestigious film festival awards including the Los Angeles Film Festival and the UK Top Shorts Film Festival for her documentary “Inside Nigeria’s push to end police Brutality” for Vice News.

 

An education activist, Peace Hyde is also the founder of ‘Aim Higher Africa’, an initiative designed to empower impoverished children and young adults with skills and tools to help them create long-lasting and sustainable opportunities that will transform their communities for the better. The charity drives skills training and entrepreneurship initiatives across Ghana and Nigeria.

 

Among her many achievements, Peace was also shortlisted as an Obama Foundation leader, an initiative launched by US president Barrack Obama which selected from a rigorous vetting process only 20 leaders from a group of 35,000 leaders across the African continent who are impacting Africa.

 

Joining her on the list is leading media entrepreneur Uche Pedro, Founder of Bella Naija as well as Margaret Zhang, Editor-In-Chief, of Vogue China.

Over the next three years, the Class of 2023 will convene to identify innovative solutions and champion ways to scale up and accelerate each other’s impact.

 

From Harvard Business School to Davos, the Young Global Leaders are going to be engaged on several stakeholder levels to help provide solutions to some of the world’s pressing issues.

 

Speaking at the announcement today, the head of the forum of Young Global Leaders, Wadia Ait Hamza said, “The aim of the forum is to create a proactive multi-stakeholder community of the world’s most dynamic and innovative leaders to inform decision-making and mobilise transformation. This year’s class is no different as it is packed with brilliant minds and passionate leaders from business, civil society and academia”

