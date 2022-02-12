Peace in Korean Peninsula has global implications, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed support for peace in the Korean Peninsula, adding that such has global implications. Buhari in a video message sent to the Hybrid Summit in Seoul, South Korea, expressed the opinion yesterday at the virtual opening of the World Summit themed; ‘’Reconciliation and Peace in the Korean Peninsula, through Multi Sectorial Peace Building Initiatives in Asia and in the World’’, organised by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF).

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said Nigeria would support efforts to bring peaceful resolution and reconciliation on the Korean peninsula, adding that the Korean peninsula has been a flashpoint of conflict lingering many decades and therefore deserving the attention of world leaders for a peaceful resolution. ‘’The Korean situation as defined by its history and geography is unique in the sense that as the only nation in the Asia-Pacific region that remains divided since the cold war era, peace on the Korean peninsula has far reaching implications to the region, if not to the world at large,’’ noted. Further: ‘’The Nigerian government encourages and supports every effort to promote understanding and a commitment to peace among the governments and people of both Koreas; and has for a long time, maintained relations with them at ambassadorial level.

‘’We have enjoyed cordial relations with both Koreas in trade and commerce, education, cultural exchange, and technology transfer. ‘’And so, when it comes to what needs to be done to ensure lasting peace on the peninsula, we are happy to be part of it,’’ he said. He told the Summit strongly backed by Cambodian Prime Minister, Samdech Hun Sen, and former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, that all countries in the world, including Nigeria, had one crisis or the other that they were dealing with, adding that; ‘’what is important is the commitment to arrive at a true and lasting peace, through the most peaceful process.’’ The President also used the occasion to apprise participants at the Summit how his administration was dealing with issues in Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...