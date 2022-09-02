Peace Park’ll soon come alive in Bayelsa– Orugbani

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Iti Orugbani, has assured of the government’s readiness to refurbish the Peace Park. Speaking when some journalists went to his office for clarifications concerning the Oxbow lake pavilion which was blown away by wind, Orugbani revealed that the contract to refurbish and manage the park has been awarded to a private firm in the sum of N7 billion. He said: “Before December, the peace park will be in use. We are already in agreement with a company in Ghana that has shown interest in managing the place and that has been our partner in the ministry. “Actually, the person that has proposed to build the place said N7 billion because we want to put world class facilities and heavy machinery for an amusement centre.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...