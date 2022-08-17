Peace & Security in Nigeria Summit holds November

A five-day Peace & Security in Nigeria programme has been rescheduled to take place at Freedom Park in Lagos from November 7 to November 11, 2022, in observance of the United Nations’ Nelson Mandela Day on July 18.

The revised programme, according to the organisers, was agreed by a majority vote of the steering committee for the event in order to ensure government participation and the inclusion of crucial stakeholders.

In a statement announcing the hosting of the Summit, the organisers, noted that in a nation that many economists believe to be the camshaft of Africa’s economic growth engine, prosperity hinges on peace and security, adding that the late Nelson Mandela frequently remarked that “the world would not acknowledge Africa” till Nigeria collectively as nation is peaceful and prosperous.

“In an effort to ameliorate the legitimate citizens’ concerns and demonstrate to the rest of the world that Nigerians are aware of their problems and are capable of resolving them, we, the citizens, are taking the initiative by urging our leaders to address the people’s anxiety and guide them with candour and care. This conference, in our opinion, is crucial for maintaining national security ahead of the much-anticipated election,” the statement reads in part.

“The decision to postpone was justified and welcomed to include current, former, and prospective candidates for office in this discourse. Peace and Security in Nigeria, as the theme of the annual ‘Spirit of Peace & Prosperity Summit,’ gives Nigerian stakeholders the chance to show that they are conscious and conscientious, as well as capable of controlling the uncertain circumstances brought on by interreligious and interethnic strife, as well as the nation’s economic and socio-political instability.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...