Peace, security in Nigeria summit to hold in November

A five-day peace and security in Nigeria summit has been rescheduled to take place in Lagos from November 7 to 11, in observance of the United Nations’ Nelson Mandela Day. The revised programme, according to the organisers, was agreed by a majority vote of the steering committee for the event in order to ensure government’s participation and the inclusion of crucial stakeholders.

In a statement announcing the summit, the organisers noted that in a nation that many economists believe to be the camshaft of Africa’s economic growth engine, prosperity hinges on peace and security, adding that the late Nelson Mandela frequently remarked that “the world would not acknowledge Africa” till Nigeria collectively as nation is peaceful and prosperous.

“In an effort to ameliorate the citizens’ concerns and demonstrate to the rest of the world that Nigerians are aware of their problems and are capable of resolving them, we, the citizens, are taking the initiative by urging our leaders to address the people’s anxiety and guide them with candour and care. This conference, in our opinion, is crucial for maintaining national security ahead of the much-anticipated election,” the statement reads in part

