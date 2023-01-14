Peace talk must not endanger lives of our people, IPOB tells army

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the Nigerian military to stop its alleged collaboration with Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen, with the aim to subdue the people and take over the land in the south east, saying that no part of Biafran land, Eha Amufu in particular, would be yielded to occupiers in the name of peace talk.

The separatist group, in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph by its Secretary of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, warned that, “We are reliably informed about the peace talks going on between some Enugu leaders and the janjaweed leaders regarding the massacres of Eha Amufu people by Fulani terrorists. As much as IPOB is for peaceful negotiations, we will never allow Fulanis to take any part of Biafran land.

We will not tolerate or allow any negotiation that will allow terrorists encroach our territory.” The group further noted that, “The numerous kidnappings and killings by Fulani terrorists and Nige-rian government, especially their military, are in done an effort to eliminate our innocent youths and blame it on IPOB family members. IPOB does not engage nor condone any form of criminality or violence.

“What we want is peace in every community in Biafraland. We demand that the Fulani terrorist killers, who murdered our people, be brought to justice and never be allowed into our territories again, or we will deal with them in our own way.” IPOB then called on “Enugu State indigenes to support those working towards restoring peace. But the peace talk must not in any way endanger our communities and people in the future. Fulani terrorists, masquerading as herdsmen, must be prepared to vacate Biafraland. Not now and not in future will IPOB worldwide allow the Sokoto Caliphate or their terrorist foot soldiers take over Eha Amufu community and its assets as their own.” “The Fulani massacre in Eha Amufu community was masterminded by the Nigeria Military and other security agents. We have mapped out all the entry points for terrorists into Biafran territories, and something must be done to stop them. We are warning Nigeria Military to stop aiding Fulani terrorists, whose agenda is to come, kill, destroy, and occupy.

“Enugu State Governor, members of his government, and leaders in the state must prevail on Fulani terrorists to leave their land in peace to avoid further dangerous situations. Fulani terrorists, nicknamed herdsmen, are the fourth deadliest terrorists group in the world. They are plagues to anyone, who tries to cohabit with them. Biafrans don’t want them in our land. They must leave our land in peace, otherwise they will leave in pieces.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...