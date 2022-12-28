Metro & Crime

Peaceful Co-existence: Plateau Peace Agency to partner journalists

Musa Pam, Jos

 

The Director General, Plateau State Peace Building Agency, Mr. Joseph Lengmang has solicited the support of journalists in the state in creating more awareness on the benefits peaceful co-existence amongst citizens of the state.

According to him the agency has achieved relative peace through dialogue with critical stakeholders in rural communities and collaboration with security agencies in the state.

Lengmang stated this in Jos during an interaction with journalists, saying although there is a relative peace in the state, but the root cause of the violence has not been adequately address.

He said that the agency is running a project tagged “peace scope project” aimed at strengthening harmonious understanding between farmers/herders in the state.

The Peace Agency DG explained that the agency has set up a local committee which has been trained on how to identify early warning signs to enable the community response swiftly to emerging threats.

 

