2023 Elections News

Peaceful Conduct In Oyo, But Low Turnout In Ogbomoso

In Ogbomoso and Oyo towns, the election was generally peaceful.

In Sabo Taraa, Ogbomoso North local government, a voter, Adewuyi Adegbite who spoke with Sunday Telegraph said, “the election is very peaceful.

Everybody has been going about voting seamlessly. However, there is a low turnout, and this cannot be disconnected from the general cash crunch in the country.

“Many who do not have money to eat preferred to stay in their houses when they cannot walk about to their polling units.

“But here in Sabo Taraa Ogbomoso North, Units 16, 19 and 20, the election is about to end. But we can notice that some big politicians are doing transfers to voters who do their bidding”, he said.

Olufemi Adetunji, another voter from Oyo town, said that the election was ongoing peacefully as nobody fomented any trouble. How will anybody even foment any trouble in the face of hunger? Lack of money has made everyone go gentle”, he said.

In the Oke Ogun axis of the state, the BVAS machine performed well at many polling centres. People trooped out en masse to cast their votes. The Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal and his wife cast their votes in Kishi town.

An observer said: “Many of the wards and units I have visited since morning showed peaceful conduct and the BVAS machine worked very well”, she said.

