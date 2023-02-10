Peaceful/Credible Polls: INEC has no excuse to fail CAN insists

…says Commission had four years to prepare

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Roughly two weeks to the general elections, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said four years of preparation was enough time for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to host an election that would be credible, free, fair and free of violence.

CAN in a statement signed by it’s President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh on Friday in Abuja, insisted that the Commission has no excuse to fail the country in delivering it’s assignment seamlessly.

The apex Christian body, while calling on Nigerians to resist any attempt to cause disharmony and disaffection ahead of the upcoming general elections, urged security agencies and their operatives to be apolitical and provide adequate protection to those in communities vulnerable to electoral violence.

