Peaceful Elections: NGO’s, security agents show way forward

In the evolution of man, one major accomplishment is the attempt to conceptualise the art of governance as an instrument of state for the collective good of man in any given socio-political space. Simply put, a government is a delegated instrumentality for the protection of the lives and property of the residents of such space. One key responsibility of government as an instrument of statecraft is the protection of lives and property of the people.

Globally, the success of a government is measured by its ability to protect the citizens under its care. Scholars have over time drawn a nexus between development and security with the conclusion that the former is made possible or facilitated by how well the latter is made to function by the government through the instrumentality of its security architecture. Security architecture of any country must at all times be made to function for the wellbeing of the citizens of the country and any failure in that direction is deemed to be a manifest failure of such a society as all other aspects of governance will eventually fail and crumble.

Nigeria is an important member of the international community whose value can never be under-estimated owing to its place and contributions in the international arena. Initially a peaceful and forward looking nation, it has however been having its fair share of internal security challenges in recent times. These challenges have prompted several rating organisations across the globe to rate the country as an under-achiever alongside others in terms of its inability to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of its over 250 million inhabitants.

Though the issue of insecurity predated the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari led government, the scale and intensity of the various spate of criminality seems to have heightened in recent times in a manner that suggests that the government might have given up hopes on how to nip it in the bud. This seeming inability of the government to comprehensively address the problem have prompted calls in some quarters for the Federal Government who is the sole custodian of the nation’s security apparatus to seek foreign help in the interest of the hapless Nigerians who have become so traumatised by this scourge.

In addressing this security gap, a lot of platforms have been created by relevant stakeholders with a view to generating the right and needed solutions that would be tailored towards permanently solving the problem for the benefits of all Nigerians who desire peace for personal and collective progress.

A non-governmental organization, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) in collaboration with another body, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) to put together a one-day workshop for all the various security agencies in the country to dissect the situation with a view to come up with workable template for taming the scourge. Agencies that attended the event that took place in Lagos on Wednesday included the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). Also, operatives of the Lagos State funded security agencies such as the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASMA) as well as the operatives of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

In his welcome address, the Chairman of CACOL who expressed delight at the turn out of participants, saying their presence demonstrated the individual and collective resolve to wrest the country from the path of perdition adding that in the end a new vista of opportunity for success beckons on the country. Adeniran harped on the urgent need for collective approach and synergy by Nigerians whether as security agents or civilians to fight the scourge, however expressed the optimism that going forward, a better need awaited the country in the end. “We can no longer pretend in any way that the country is going through a lot in terms of security challenges.

The challenges are numerous and multi-faceted and overwhelming but not in any way surmountable. We know that the government is doing a lot to address the situation but as stakeholders, we can’t stay back without providing the needed platform for finding the right template for providing the needed solutions to the problems,” he said. According to Adeniran, the business of securing the country must be a collective responsibility of all Nigerians and not to be left to those statutorily responsible for protecting Nigerians. “We are all Nigerians first and foremost.

We are citizens of a country that we all call Nigeria whether in uniform or not. The issue of security is of utmost concern that shouldn’t be taken for granted by all citizens,” he said. He added that all the seeming security challenges could only be addressed when all Nigerians irrespective of professional calling or status in life work in synergy by complimenting one another and not to hamper or undermine themselves. Though he admitted that each of the various agencies have their specified responsibility in the nation’s security architecture, they however owe it a duty to ensure that they all work for the common good of the nation by working together.

“Everybody in the security, safety and defence community have been lumped together as security agents. All of you are expected to work in synergy to be able to nip in the bud any kind of security breach or infraction in the country,” he said. Adeniran also urged those present to always be very professional in the discharge of their statutory mandate to Nigerians and to eschew any form of abridgment of the rights and privileges of Nigerians.

He also urged them against any form of compromise in the discharge of their duties, saying such would in no small way undermine the security and territorial integrity of the country, adding that the current security malaise the nation is currently facing must have been as a result of some form of compromises which he tasked them to address going forward. On synergy, Adeniran stated that, “When your functions overlap, you should always maintain enduring inter- agency co-operation and collaboration and not rivalry of any sorts.”

He also highlighted the negative impact of corruption and corrupt practices within the nation’s security web with a call on operatives of the various agencies to always see the bigger picture of placing the country first in their dealings over personal gains that would accrue to them from engaging in such unwholesome practices. On the forthcoming general elections, he urged them to ensure utmost professionalism in the discharge of the duties to the people, saying the success of the election remains key to the progress of the country, adding that failure cannot be an option for Nigeria seeking to be seen as a democratic nation in the comity of nations.

“We appreciate your efforts and roles that you have played in the various elections that had taken place in the country in the past but I will also like to sound a note of caution to you all that you have to perform your roles and duties professionally. “You not be partisan or exhibit any form of partisanship before, during and after the exercise.

You are not politicians. Like politicians ply their trade of politicking and secure Nigerians during the electioneering to be able to choose the leaders that they wish to govern them,” Adeniran said. Speaking on behalf of the Nigeria Police Force, Mrs. Margaret Yinka Akingbade who is a chief superintendent of police lauded the initiative saying the outcome of the event would further stimulate participants to do more for the country.

“We (the police) are the face of security that the people see and we have been carrying out our jobs in a manner that has guaranteed peace and security despite the various limitations that we face,” she said. On his part, OJ Okoronkwo, a chief superintendent of immigration stated that though his organization has been able to carry out its mandate of regulating the stimulating immigration inflow and outflow in the country, it has however ensured effective policing of the various official and unofficial borders across the country.

“We have been monitoring and patrolling all the various land and sea borders of the country to ensure that aliens are kept away from enjoying all the privileges that should accrue to a bone fide Nigerian citizen,” Okoronkwo stated adding that the efforts is an ongoing one in the build up to the forthcoming polls. The representative of the Nigerian Army, Captain Jonathan Balewa thanked the organisers of the event for putting it together, saying synergy of efforts are what the country needs in the build up to the poll.

While adding that the army, which has always complimented the efforts of the police and all other security agencies in providing needed security during elections, will not relent this time around, Jonathan stated that the resolve is premised on the prevailing security situation in the country. In the end, participants resolved to ensure a violent free poll as well as a peaceful nation adding that going forward, patriotism, synergy of efforts will henceforth become their watchwords in the discharge of their responsibilities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...