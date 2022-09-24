Travel & Tourism

Peaceful Sky Travels and Tours to celebrate Old Skool Tourism way

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Peaceful Sky Travels and Tours, Abuja in partnership with Nigerian Youth Parliament, is introducing a new dimension to the World Tourism Day celebration this year, as the outfit debuts with an event tagged; Old Skool Tourism.

Billed to hold at Dutse Alhaji Cave in Abuja, it promises to be colourful, exciting and memorable, with a number of activities lined up. This include; Tourism walk, fashion display, local games, day light, local delicacies and drinks, old skool music, cultural display and goodie bags. The atmosphere will be serenaded with colourful memories of the old skool way as all participants are expected to dress in different forms of old skool attires and ready to play like a child. HRH Hon Alhaji Abubakar Bako is the host of the celebration.

 

Our Reporters

