Peak Milk takes Breakfast Café to Onitsha, Port Harcourt

Leading dairy brand and flagship product of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Peak Milk has taken its latest campaign promoting healthy eating habits, quality dairy nutrition, and reviving the declining breakfast culture among Nigerians, ‘Peak Breakfast Café’, to the Eastern and South-South cities of Onitsha and Port Harcourt. The ‘Peak Breakfast Café’ is a nationwide educational and fun campaign that began in Lagos in September and also took place in several popular markets and supermarkets across other Nigerian cities. Like it did in other cities across the country, the Peak Brand team served free nutritious breakfasts for two days at the popular POWA Relief Market in Onitsha, Anambra State with multiple awardwinning Nollywood actress, Queen Nwokoye in attendance.

Alongside other professionals, including nutritionists and a Chef, the Team also enlightened the people on how to get protein-rich breakfasts and test their protein levels while gifting them nutritious dairy products from Peak. The Brand Team also served free breakfasts for two days at two markets in Port Harcourt, namely: Mile 3 Market, and NEXT Cash ‘N’ Carry. Senior Brand Manager, Peak Milk, Moninnuola Kassim said that the Peak Breakfast Café seeks to enlighten ordinary Nigerians about the importance of having nutritious #PeakBreakfast.

“Due to a busy schedule, the temptation among many Nigerians would be to skip breakfast, but this should be avoided because personal well-being, mental alertness, and sustained energy levels throughout the day is very crucial,” Kassim explained. Over the course of the campaign, the Peak brand team train has been to several markets across different regions in the country, serving Nigerians with Peak complimentary breakfast and gifts while educating them on the importance of a proteinrich breakfast. These include popular markets in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Kano, Anambra and Jos.

Speaking during the activation at Onitsha Market, Queen Nwokoye reiterated the importance of taking breakfast with quality dairy like Peak Milk. Studies have shown that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It provides energy for the day’s activities and supplies the body with essential nutrients required for good health. Studies show that only 56 percent of Nigerians eat breakfast. People who skip breakfast may miss vital nutrients, including folate, calcium, iron, Vitamin A, and Vitamins B1, B2, B3, Vitamin C, and D. At Onitsha and Port Harcourt markets, traders and shoppers were served free breakfasts and won prizes in the fun games, including cooking contests, and lauded Peak Milk for the initiative. The Peak Breakfast Café campaign which ran between September 27 and November 12 was created to enlighten Nigerians on the importance of nutritious breakfast while serving them free meals, driving the message home with the aid of Nollywood celebrities like Queen Nwokoye, Fathia Balogun, and Ahmad Lawan.

