Peak Milk Withdraws Offensive Advert, Apologises To CAN, Christian Community

The management of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, manufacturers of Peak Milk, has withdrawn its controversial social media advert and apologised to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) pledging not to repeat such again.

The company on Friday used the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote its product on Good Friday.

This, however, generated an uproar with many describing the advert as blasphemous.

Following the advert, CAN in a statement issued on Monday, said it was considering sanctioning such an insensitive act, including asking its members and well-meaning Nigerians to boycott the product.

The Christian body demands immediate withdrawal and an unreserved apology from the company.

The Company in a letter titled “Apology For The Good Friday Social Media Post By The Peak Brand” dated April 10, 2023, and addressed to the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, acknowledged the sensitivity of the social media advert considering the sobriety of the season.

The letter which was signed by the Executive Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc (Corporate Affairs), Ore Famurewa, and sighted by New Telegraph on Tuesday morning, said the advert was never intended to “make light of the significance of the season nor to inordinately exploit the unmatched sacrifice of Jesus Christ.”

The letter reads: “On behalf of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, I hereby tender our unreserved apology to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as well as to the Christian community at large for the recent Good Friday social media post on the Company’s Social Media Handle.

“We acknowledge the sensitivity of the social media post considering the sobriety of the season. It was neither intended to make light of the significance of the season nor to inordinately exploit the unmatched sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“We wish to inform the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that the social media post has since been withdrawn.

“We hereby reiterate our commitment to our unwavering mission of nourishing Nigerians while maintaining the utmost respect for all religious laws, tenets, and guidelines.

“Once again, please accept our deepest apology and pledge to prevent a reoccurrence of such in the future.”

