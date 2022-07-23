Peanut chicken pasta

Ingredients:
Two tablespoons vegetable oil
Eight boneless, skinless chicken thighs,
cut into small pieces
One teaspoon kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Twelve ounces green beans, trimmed
and halved
One pound dried linguine
Half cup canned coconut milk
Half cup creamy peanut butter
One quarter cup soy sauce
Two tablespoons light brown sugar
Half teaspoon hot chile oil
Juice of one lime plus one lime cut into
wedges
Two tablespoons chopped fresh ginger
Two cloves garlic, minced
One tablespoon curry powder
One cup salted roasted peanuts,roughly chopped Half cup fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, chopped
Directions:
Add the vegetable oil to a large skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle the chicken with salt and pepper and add to the skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and mostly cooked through for about eight minutes. Add the green beans and sauté until slightly brown but still bright green, for about two more minutes. Cook the pasta to al dente according to the directions on the package. Meanwhile, make the sauce. Whisk together the coconut milk, peanut butter, soy sauce, sugar, chile oil, lime juice and one third cup water in a medium bowl or large measuring cup (the peanut butter will not fully incorporate). Set aside. Add the ginger and garlic to the skillet with the chicken and beans. Cook until fragrant, 30 seconds to one minute. Add the curry powder and stir until toasted, for about 20 seconds. Pour the coconut milk mixture into the skillet, making sure to get all of the peanut butter out of the bowl. Scrape any browned bits off the bottom of the skillet and cook until the sauce boils and thickens slightly, about four minutes. Drain the pasta and pour into the skillet, then carefully toss to coat. Gently tip the pasta onto a serving platter. Garnish with peanuts, cilantro and lime wedges.
*culled: Foodnetwork