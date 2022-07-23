Peanut chicken pasta

Ingredients:

Two tablespoons vegetable oil

Eight boneless, skinless chicken thighs,

cut into small pieces

One teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Twelve ounces green beans, trimmed

and halved

One pound dried linguine

Half cup canned coconut milk

Half cup creamy peanut butter

One quarter cup soy sauce

Two tablespoons light brown sugar

Half teaspoon hot chile oil

Juice of one lime plus one lime cut into

wedges

Two tablespoons chopped fresh ginger

Two cloves garlic, minced

One tablespoon curry powder

One cup salted roasted peanuts,roughly chopped Half cup fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, chopped

Directions:

Add the vegetable oil to a large skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle the chicken with salt and pepper and add to the skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and mostly cooked through for about eight minutes. Add the green beans and sauté until slightly brown but still bright green, for about two more minutes. Cook the pasta to al dente according to the directions on the package. Meanwhile, make the sauce. Whisk together the coconut milk, peanut butter, soy sauce, sugar, chile oil, lime juice and one third cup water in a medium bowl or large measuring cup (the peanut butter will not fully incorporate). Set aside. Add the ginger and garlic to the skillet with the chicken and beans. Cook until fragrant, 30 seconds to one minute. Add the curry powder and stir until toasted, for about 20 seconds. Pour the coconut milk mixture into the skillet, making sure to get all of the peanut butter out of the bowl. Scrape any browned bits off the bottom of the skillet and cook until the sauce boils and thickens slightly, about four minutes. Drain the pasta and pour into the skillet, then carefully toss to coat. Gently tip the pasta onto a serving platter. Garnish with peanuts, cilantro and lime wedges.

*culled: Foodnetwork

