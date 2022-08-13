Travel & Tourism

Pearl Gate Hotel delights with luxury experience

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Pearl Gate Hotel is one of your choice hotels in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, located in Zone Four, it comes with an appealing architectural pull, boasting serene feel while it features amazing and exciting facilities and services for the delight of guest. A luxury hotel that curates hospitality amenities for business and leisure travellers as well as for the locals seeking pleasures under one roof that comes across as a onestop hospitality hub. Among its premium offerings are its accommodation made of rooms of different categories, with each category boasting stylishly fitted furnishing and amenities for the comfort of the guest.

These include comfy king-size bed, reading desk and chair, flat screen TV with multiple satellite channels and home entertainment, ensuite bathroom with Jacuzzi featuring freshly minted toiletries, tea/coffee making machine, fridge and attractive chandeliers. Gastronomy wise, its all-day restaurant offers a wide selection of Africa and continental dishes as well as full English/ Irish, Vegan and American cuisines while its lounge and bar, which comes with stylish and luxury looks, provides not only a cool alcove for relaxation but also for indulging in well stocked drinks of choice ranging from wine, brandy, champagne, beverages to cocktails and mock tails.

Business travellers and event planners also find the hotel a pleasant home for hosting events of different nature especially were the venue matters, its host a number of well-equipped facilities for business meetings and social events. Its business conference facilities are complemented by full service business centre offering secretariat services among others. You can also take solace in its wellness offerings which boasts a well-fitted and equipped fitness centre, sauna and treatment rooms for different massages for the delight of guest. Of course, an Olympic size swimming pool for cool dip and a pool bar, with ample seat-out area to relax and enjoy the appealing mood of the day especially at nightfall with serenading music.

Other facilities/services

Other primed facilities and services include: Free Wi-Fi, housekeeping, 24 hours room service, concierge, drying cleaning and laundry services, airport shuttle and car hire services, free parking space and luggage storage.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

UNWTO: Over 50% of global destinations ease travel restrictions

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

A majority of destinations around the world (53%) have now started easing travel restrictions introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though many remain cautious in view of the development of the pandemic, the seventh edition of the UNWTO “COVID-19 Related Travel Restrictions: A Global Review for Tourism” confirms the ongoing trend towards the gradual […]
Travel & Tourism

GOV. ROTIMI AKEREDOLU: I’ll pick tourism in place of oil field

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

As Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State gradually settles down for his second tenure, one thing upper most in his mind is how to generate the huge resources he needs to implement his audacious projects for the state, as he intends to create an industrial revolution and economic hub in Ondo State that will become […]
Travel & Tourism

South African Tourism name Best Intra Africa Tourism Agency

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

South African Tourism West Africa clinched the Best Intra Africa Tourism Agency at the second edition of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) Eminent Person Awards, which was held at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja recently. The award was in recognition of its contributions in encouraging, supporting and improving travel relationship between […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica