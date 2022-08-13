Pearl Gate Hotel delights with luxury experience

Pearl Gate Hotel is one of your choice hotels in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, located in Zone Four, it comes with an appealing architectural pull, boasting serene feel while it features amazing and exciting facilities and services for the delight of guest. A luxury hotel that curates hospitality amenities for business and leisure travellers as well as for the locals seeking pleasures under one roof that comes across as a onestop hospitality hub. Among its premium offerings are its accommodation made of rooms of different categories, with each category boasting stylishly fitted furnishing and amenities for the comfort of the guest.

These include comfy king-size bed, reading desk and chair, flat screen TV with multiple satellite channels and home entertainment, ensuite bathroom with Jacuzzi featuring freshly minted toiletries, tea/coffee making machine, fridge and attractive chandeliers. Gastronomy wise, its all-day restaurant offers a wide selection of Africa and continental dishes as well as full English/ Irish, Vegan and American cuisines while its lounge and bar, which comes with stylish and luxury looks, provides not only a cool alcove for relaxation but also for indulging in well stocked drinks of choice ranging from wine, brandy, champagne, beverages to cocktails and mock tails.

Business travellers and event planners also find the hotel a pleasant home for hosting events of different nature especially were the venue matters, its host a number of well-equipped facilities for business meetings and social events. Its business conference facilities are complemented by full service business centre offering secretariat services among others. You can also take solace in its wellness offerings which boasts a well-fitted and equipped fitness centre, sauna and treatment rooms for different massages for the delight of guest. Of course, an Olympic size swimming pool for cool dip and a pool bar, with ample seat-out area to relax and enjoy the appealing mood of the day especially at nightfall with serenading music.

Other facilities/services

Other primed facilities and services include: Free Wi-Fi, housekeeping, 24 hours room service, concierge, drying cleaning and laundry services, airport shuttle and car hire services, free parking space and luggage storage.

