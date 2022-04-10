Business

PEBEC extends 7th national action plan by 30 days

In line with the goal of continuously improving the business environment in Nigeria through reforms, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has extended the completion date for the Seventh National Action Plan (NAP 7.0) by 30 days, with a new completion date of May 6, 2022.

 

The extension of the 60-day window is to enable affected ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) improve on their overall performance, which has so far been suboptimal.

However, based on recent interventions by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and relevant Permanent Secretaries, there is the likelihood that more reforms may be delivered by the new deadline as affected MDAs are given additional time for the completion of their reforms.

 

The PEBEC, at its meeting held In January 2022, had approved the commencement of NAP 7.0 to run from February 7, 2022 to April 7, 2022, with a target to deliver 57 reforms within the 60-day accelerator window.

 

As at the mid-way point on March 8 the completion rate was 26 per cent. Some of the participating MDAs include the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Trademarks Registry (Federal Ministry of Industry,

Trade and Investment), Citizens and Business Department (Ministry of Interior), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Department of Home Finance (Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

 

The NAP 7.0 aims to further reduce the challenges faced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across four areas – Agro-Export Implementation Action Plan, Automation Reforms, Regulatory Reforms, and Executive Order 01/ReportGov.NG compliance reforms.

The reforms include the streamlining and simplification of ago-export regulatory practices with a view to boosting the competitiveness of Nigeria’s agro-exports while enhancing Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings as stated in the Agro-Export Plan.

Furthermore, NAP 7.0 seeks to intensify efforts at improving travel experience at our airports and to strengthen the automation of the business incorporation process of the Corporate Affairs Commission. Other reforms include a drive for increased adoption of electronic filing of taxes by taxpayers.

It is expected that, at the end of the 30-day extension, a number of reforms would have been delivered as part of efforts to make Nigeria a progressively easier place to do business.

 

In her remarks on the extension, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the PEBEC Secretary and Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business stated that “the Council is deeply concerned about the situation and accordingly this extension was granted to provide ample time for ministries, departments and agencies to conclude on their outstanding reforms.”

 

The PEBEC is chaired by His Excellency, the Vice President, with the Honorable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment as Vice Chair and consists of 13 Ministers, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Head of Service and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

 

The PEBEC is also privileged to enjoy among its expanded membership high-level representation from the National Assembly and the Judiciary, as well as State Governments, Local Governments and the private sector

 

