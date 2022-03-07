PEBEC releases 2020/2021 business made easy report

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has released its 2020/2021 Business Made Easy Report and the 2021 Executive Order (EO1) compliance report. In a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business and Secretary to the PEBEC, Jumoke Oduwole, said that the Council’s intention was to make Nigeria a business friendly zone. According to Oduwole, “the result establishes the need to intensify EO1 compliance across all MDAs towards making Nigeria a progressively easier place to do business. As the PEBEC moves to consolidate the business climate reforms of the past six years, a renewed emphasis will be placed on improving the technology maturity level of MDAs for improved service delivery to all Nigerians. “Furthermore, the ReportGov. NG platform will be strengthened with the enlisting of all PEBEC priority MDAs and wider communication of the platform to drive up feedback from the private sector.” She noted that the Business Made Easy Report records the reform journey from January 2020 to June 2021, a particularly challenging period for the business environment due to Covid-19.
PTAD clears African Alliance of indebtedness
The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has cleared African Alliance Insurance Plc after the legacy life insurer settled its outstanding indebtedness to the directorate. A statement by the Brand, Media and Communications Manager, African Alliance Insurance Plc, Bankole Banjo, noted that consequently, the directorate had presented the widely acclaimed foremost life insurer with a […]
Deadline: Uncertainty over insurance sector’s recapitalisation
As stakeholders in the insurance sector look forward to developments regarding the first phase of recapitalisation exercise expected to end yesterday (Thursday, December 31, 2020), indications have emerged that the hazy atmosphere might not be unconnected with the court order, which put a halt to the deadline for the underwriters to meet 50 per cent […]
LPG importation’ll erode gas master plan –DPR
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has cautioned that granting import licence for Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), also called cooking gas, will slow down anticipated growth in the gas sector. Director of DPR, Sariki Auwalu, said Nigeria had abundant and sweet gas waiting to be explored and the policy direction of the Minister of […]
