Business

PEBEC releases 2020/2021 business made easy report

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Abuja

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has released its 2020/2021 Business Made Easy Report and the 2021 Executive Order (EO1) compliance report. In a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business and Secretary to the PEBEC, Jumoke Oduwole, said that the Council’s intention was to make Nigeria a business friendly zone. According to Oduwole, “the result establishes the need to intensify EO1 compliance across all MDAs towards making Nigeria a progressively easier place to do business. As the PEBEC moves to consolidate the business climate reforms of the past six years, a renewed emphasis will be placed on improving the technology maturity level of MDAs for improved service delivery to all Nigerians. “Furthermore, the ReportGov. NG platform will be strengthened with the enlisting of all PEBEC priority MDAs and wider communication of the platform to drive up feedback from the private sector.” She noted that the Business Made Easy Report records the reform journey from January 2020 to June 2021, a particularly challenging period for the business environment due to Covid-19.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

