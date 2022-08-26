PEBEC to celebrate MSMEs, civil servants with musical play

The Presidential Enabling Buisness Environment Council (PEBEC), has concluded arrangements to host Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Civil servants and the public to a Musical Play titled: “The Future is here,” during the nation’s Independence Day celebration in October this year.

Though first premiered at PEBEC’s 5th anniversary in short clips, the two-day play broken into four sessions would be viewed in full for the first time, with the aim of further creating an awareness for government’s reforms, create an enabling environment for MSME’s to thrive, and the resolve of the people and a new tribe to do what was right.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, Special Advisor to the President on EoDB, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, noted that the play would be viewed for free for an estimated 4,000 persons, as a way of celebrating them for helping to deliver PEBEC’s reforms in its Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) interventions in the country.

She said: “The PEBEC Play is a gamut of business reforms designed to create awareness, further communicate and engage our target audience in celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day. We feel it’s important to celebrate the men and women who have delivered the reforms that we’ve been able to accomplish so far, in the ease of doing business intervention.

“We also want to celebrate our indefatigable enterpreneurs the Micro Small and Medium Sized Enterprises who have been working tirelessly to make a living and extra living to enterpreneurship across the country. “

