PECAN holds AGM, inducts 60 members

All is set for the Pest Control Association of Nigeria (PECAN) 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Induction of New Members/ Awards of Recognition scheduled to hold on November 25th at PECAN National Secretariat, NUT Pavilion 8/9 NERDC Road Alausa Ikeja, Lagos.

The theme of the Seminar is: “Pest Management in Food Processing, Storage and Packaging Facilities”.

The AGM would dwell on management of pests in food processing facilities which requires a high degree of professional knowledge combined with experience.

The PECAN Annual General Meeting is expected to be attended by over 200 industry professionals cutting across the Environment agencies and buyers of the products across the country.

Over 60 new members and stakeholders who have distinguished themselves in the industry would be inducted into the prestigious association.

Some of the awardees are Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar, Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Registrar, Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON), Dr. Yakubu Mohammed Baba.

Others are Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Mrs. Belinda Aderonke Odeneye and General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Dolapo Fasawe.

