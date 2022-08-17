Mark writes in a compelling tone that sucks our attention and trains our thoughts to the excavations of the battered, uncanny and gravel clustered relics of human conditions and also pricks us to challenge the anomalies of our present day society. He exposes in his collection, the shenanigans of humans in their postulations and affectations about the society in this potpourri of literary accomplishment.

We have seen lots of writers come to the fray with brilliant works but Mark came with the peculiar strokes of a master craftsman plying his trade with grace and candor. In the poem, forerunner, Mark recounts the dealings of men who have gone ahead of us on the political clime. The honour and candor they work with and the tunnel vision they followed torender a life full of grace despite their encumbrances.

The poem is a paean to the host of patriots that had a dream for the betterment of the country. Mark evoked thus: “Like wildfire on a tree / floundering down the branches / so were the persecutions that lined your ways / we will call your name everywhere / for throwing all in the fray / does the body not crumble / before the bones scatter? / ears like satellites / Grief scorched lips / legs chapped from wandering / Tongue twisting for Camelot / Legs that crouch dead leaves to survival / for the selfless grind of emancipation / rip the tongue of jaundice / but now like acorns your seeds are firm and fearsome.”

In the poem , ‘Dead butterflies’, the poet recounts his love for his country but does not feel the flutter in his belly after examining the troubles of and trials of his people – their misery and the pain drummed in the media about abductions and treachery and the stolen public funds by people with no remorse or recourse to justice or being penalized. “Collect their consciousness / insult their breaking limbs / cover their dreams with the / garish sprawl of your opulence/ Sling those bodies in Kaduna / burn those lonesome heads in Sokoto / Way lay the purses and resources from the Niger / bend to the scruffy lacerations of banditry / laugh at the dangling toes of your acquaintances / the sword is still dangling / the axles are yet splintering backbones / collect the wine of grief from these oppressed lots / call for whose turn to bleed / but don’t play the flute / the flute of sorrow / don’t play the gong / don’t blame the turf / trundle babies like mash potatoes in Kubwa.”

In the poem, ‘Storm’, Mark enthuses about the many loquacious showboating of politicians during an election, he liken an election to a storm that could sweep the country into something unprecedented which could be a slip into newness or a repeat of the same old, sick and frail fellows whose only gods is their belly and the no clear plans to rescue the nation from the impending implosion.

The contours of a nation is about to be drawn beyond its elastic limit and Mark points us to the dangers of such moves. Slip beneath the righteous tongues / with the slithering of reptiles / a trail of ants somersaulting on laterites / these times are tumbling / Like rags in a tumble dry / fries of political rascals / melting lies into simple minds / calling the old and young to the same / exercise of brutishness / wobbling legs caressing crutch looters / a white apparel in a fling with a drum of oil / beat the bushes by their blades / comb the nerves to a pulp / throw bones at puppies / hit the verandah with a bale of straws / set the path on crooked valleys / Laugh at your own depreciations / no further discourse of your perilous stake / drop your thumbs and lap your indignity.”

Ogbebor in the poem, Sound the gong, warns about the crises that behoves a country without plans for easy transitions in government and warns that the sea might mock a burning boat. When the waves of violence exceeds the joy of a new dawn, then an implosion is imminent. “Sound the gong / the leather pines / the leaves screech the blades are numb / A sound the gong / East , North and West / sound the gong / there is a tempest running from the deep / there is a wild fire sitting still in the navel of fountains / mind the tears / sound the gong / the roads are gaping / the miles beg for crossroads / sound the gong / bath yourself in open waters / the ground is the grave for the forgotten / sound the gong / the hills carry rifles / the guns have come out with out shells / Sound the gong / sound the gong.” Mark in his collection of poems ethereal devices to drive home his pain and joy and excitements and disappointments.

The use of litotes , synecdoche and crusty metaphors in this collection makes it a colorful read. This collection is definitely something I would love to read some other times.His refrains gives rhythm to the strains of the poems. Mark would be careful not to let down his hair in the next collection. This is a poignant read.

