PEDPA seeks govt regulation on e-hailing drivers operation

A group, Professional E-Hailing Drivers and Private-Owners Association (PEDPA), an umbrella body of the driver-partner community, has called on the government to come up with regulations that would help the e-hailing drivers to see pride in their job. The union also appealed to other stakeholders like the security agencies and government to form a synergy with PEDPA in tackling insecurity, adding that members can be a source of information that can be of benefit to the government in terms of ensuring security in the state. PEDPA President, Idris Oluwaseun, stated this in an interview at the end of a two-day workshop on the theme; ‘Organising: Heartbeat of the Trade Union Movement,’ held in Lagos.

Two young men commit suicide in Benue

  Two young men in Benue State on Monday threw their families into mourning as they allegedly committed suicide. The first victim, Ernest Tsue Tyokyaa hanged himself in an examination hall at Victory International College in Nyiev Council Ward at Daudu in Guma Local Government Area of the state. New Telegraph learnt that the second […]
Diri inaugurates road, school projects in Delta

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, yesterday inaugurated two roads and school projects constructed by his Delta State counterpart, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in Warri area, with a call on Deltans to sustain prevailing peace in the state. The projects are the Ubeji access road in Warri South Local Government Area, access road from NPA to […]
PDP leaders, aspirants fight over Obaseki

C risis looms in the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over failure of the party’s leadership to convince other governorship aspirants to step down for Governor Godwin Obaseki ahead of the gubernatorial primaries slated for June 25.     Indication to this emerged yesterday as New Telegraph gathered that a meeting […]

