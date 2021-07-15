PEDPA seeks govt regulation on e-hailing drivers operation

A group, Professional E-Hailing Drivers and Private-Owners Association (PEDPA), an umbrella body of the driver-partner community, has called on the government to come up with regulations that would help the e-hailing drivers to see pride in their job. The union also appealed to other stakeholders like the security agencies and government to form a synergy with PEDPA in tackling insecurity, adding that members can be a source of information that can be of benefit to the government in terms of ensuring security in the state. PEDPA President, Idris Oluwaseun, stated this in an interview at the end of a two-day workshop on the theme; ‘Organising: Heartbeat of the Trade Union Movement,’ held in Lagos.
