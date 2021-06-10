News

PEDPA seeks upward review of fare to meet current economic reality

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

A group, the Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private Owners Association (PEDPA), has called for the upward review of fares to meet the current economic reality in the country. It noted that inflation has led to the prices of goods and services to go up by over 200 per cent. PEDPA President, Idris Oluwaseun, made this call at a press conference held in Lagos, noting that true partnership was the desire of the e-hailing industry. “It is a known fact that there is inflation, which has led to the prices of goods and services to go up by over 200 per cent.

It is only logical that the fare be adjusted to meet with the current economic realities. Because of the poor fare, drivers are no longer able to maintain their cars and cannot manage the riders well as they most times transfer their aggression on the riders whom they felt are underpaying them for the selfless five star services that they have rendered. Worse still, the App Companies charge a humongous commission of 20 to 25 per cent of each trip. “This development has greatly impoverished the drivers’ community and have forced many lease partners to withdraw their cars from the business,” he said.

Our Reporters

