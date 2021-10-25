Pedro: Death penalty has outlived its purpose

Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) is a former Solicitor General of Lagos State. In this interview with JOHN CHIKEZIE, the silk who recently clocked 60 years, speaks on his experience as Solicitor General and sundry issues

How has life experience being so far, especially now that you attained the age of 60 years?

Well, God Almighty has been good to me and my family and I am eternally grateful to him.

There have been challenges but I would say the positives so far outweighs the negative challenges that I’ve faced so far.

I have many reasons to thank God for his blessings, mercies, goodness, love, guardian and kindness. Truly, I have many reasons to be grateful to God.

What nurtured your decision to study law at the University?

I was motivated to read law because I was born in the area where we have the first set of courts in Lagos Nigeria; Igbosere to Tinubu where you see lawyers pass by everyday in their robes. But more particularly, I was intrigued by my role model and uncle, Hon. Justice Muheeb Kotun, who was then a Magistrate and later a High Court Judge in Lagos. He was married to my father’s sister.

He loved me like any of his children. Back then, at the age of 8, I loved to play football and each time there was a family meeting, in which my father presided, I would be the one to serve drinks to family members in attendance.

But surprisingly, the meeting would never start at the scheduled time, until this my big uncle arrives and that would always make me miss my football matches. I always wondered why he was so important that everybody, including the elders of the family, would have to wait for his arrival before commencing the meeting.

So, I became curious and I asked my father about him and he told me that my uncle was a Magistrate and that it was important to wait for him, though he was his junior. When I asked what it took to become a Magistrate, I was told I would have to study law at the university first.

Instinctively, I decided to become a lawyer, so that I could become as important as my uncle. However, when he was told that I had gained admission to study law, he completely showered me with so much love and affection that I became one of the few persons even to drive his private car for personal outings.

You spent almost two decades working as a civil servant with the Ministry of Justice (MOJ), how would you describe the experience?

I got into the Lagos State Ministry of Justice just after my call to Bar in 1986. My plan was to work there just for two years based on the agreement I had with my role model but I found myself working for nearly two decades.

Working there was a wonderful experience as I worked in most of the departments and rose through the ranks to become the Solicitor General of Lagos State and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry in 2008. I was also privileged to have been rewarded with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in the same year while serving as a civil servant.

That was the first time any civil servant in Lagos or any other state in Nigeria would be conferred with such an honour. That was a landmark achievement in my life and in Lagos State, as it is different from those who came into the Ministry on political appointment and became SAN.

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice is not just a ministry, but a law office and perhaps the biggest and largest law office in Nigeria and Sub-Sahara Africa. The Ministry is a good place for any lawyer that wants to excel and there are opportunities for those that just want to belong and earn a living.

Those that are lazy and get paid after 30 days are also accommodated, because the Ministry is still part of the civil service.

For me, MOJ developed me and I will always remain grateful for the opportunity to have worked there, particularly with Ogas such as Hon. Justice Nurain Kessington, Alhaja Wonu Folami, former Attorney General, Hon. Justice Bode Rhodes Vivour, Hon. Justice Ayo Phillips, Hon. Justice Dorris Okuwobi, Mr. Fola Arthur Worrey, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON (current Vice President of Nigeria) and Ade Ipaye, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria. I had a good time in the Ministry and some of those hardworking staffs I left behind are still doing great there.

What were some of the challenges you faced in MOJ as Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary?

The challenges I faced was as a result of what you can call civil service mentality. In 2008, when I was appointed Solicitor-General, I happened to be one of the most junior directors in the Ministry. Then, I had seniors, both in age and at the Bar, who were also in civil service before my appointment as SolicitorGeneral and Permanent Secretary.

That appointment was against the Civil Service convention, which stipulated that the most senior director, in a Ministry, becomes Permanent Secretary. Understandably, some persons didn’t like that but some knew I had put up a lot of industry to earn the appointment.

There were uproars after my appointment and some people said I got the appointment because I was a Lagosian. Others said it was because I was Prof. Osinbajo’s boy. But, I will forever remain grateful to Senator Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who insisted on my appointment.

The good thing that later happened was that, few months after my appointment, I became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. That simply put the matter to rest because by virtue of my new status, I became the most senior lawyer in the Ministry.

Can you recall some of the cases you handled for the state while in the Ministry?

There are many of them but I will just mention a few. The case of Reverend King, which I handled by virtue of my position as SolicitorGeneral.

I was the coordinator of high profile criminal cases in the Ministry and the then Director of Public Prosecution, (DPP,) who is now a High Court Judge, worked with me on the case up to the Supreme Court.

The case of Major Hamzat AlMustapha is another high profile case. The initial trial was boggled through petitions against the presiding judge (Justice Ade Alabi). When the matter started denovo, I led the prosecution and secured conviction.

But regrettably, the conviction was upturned by the Court of Appeal. I was also involved in all constitutional matters for or against Lagos State government at the Supreme Court. For example, the Ikoyi land dispute between Lagos State and the Federal Government, and Hotel Occupancy and Tourism case which we secured victory at the Supreme Court.

Despite global advocacy for the abolition of death sentence, Nigeria still continue to retain death penalty in her status law. What is your position on death penalty?

I believe that death penalty has outlived its purpose and the statutes that created it should be reviewed. The question we should all consider is whether death penalty has served as a deterrent to others?

The answer is no. We should also ask ourselves whether it is of any value to the society? With due respect, the answer is also no. As a country, I sincerely think we should have developed beyond this stage. Our prison or correctional centers should have been developed beyond what we have today.

We have vast lands in the country, where we can build new prison facilities and send convicted criminals there to farm. In Ibeju to Epe for instance, there are islands that can only be accessed through water. We can build new prison facilities in places like that and send convicts there.

Whilst there, they can become useful to themselves and the society instead of just killing them because they have committed offences that attract death penalty.

For those clamouring that by abolishing death penalty, there will be no justice for the dead victim, the question they should consider is, whether by killing the condemned person, it will revive the dead victim?

I would rather advocate reformative and restorative system of justice instead of just killing people who have committed capital offence.

