PEF must account for interest on N34bn in fixed deposit –Senate

The Senate has insisted that the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), now Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NPRA), must give account of interest that accrued to the N34 billion placed in a fixed deposit. The Senate Public Accounts Committee chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide had accused the agency of not remitting fully the interest that accrued from the N34 billion in fixed deposit accounts.

However, the agency claimed to have remitted the interest to the Federation Account in a letter it forwarded to the committee in response to the query by the Auditor-General of the Federation. While addressing journalists on the matter in Abuja, Urhoghide said that the agency must present evidence of remitting N182 million that accrued from the N34 billion placed in fixed deposit. He asserted that whether the agency changed name or not, the agency must appear before the committee and account for interest from the N182 million. According to him, PEF must account for the outstanding N100 million that is remaining in the interest accrued to N34 billion placed in the fixed deposit account or else the committee will sustain the position of the Auditor-General of the Federation against the agency.

The Auditor-General’s query reads: “At the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (Management) Board, it was revealed that in 2015, the Board placed the sum of N34,003,057,534.22 in fixed deposit accounts in various banks, which yielded interest in the sum of N182,400,810.74. “However, the Board remitted only the sum of N82,263,824.31 to the Consolidated Revenue Fund, leaving a balance of N100,136,986.43 unaccounted for.

“This act is a contravention of the provision of Financial Regulation 222 which stipulates that ‘Interest earned on bank accounts must be properly classified to the appropriate revenue head of accounts and paid to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

“The Executive Secretary should remit the outstanding interest yield of N100,136,986.43 immediately to the Consolidated Revenue Fund and furnish evidence of remittance for my verification. “Failure to comply should attract appropriate sanctions in line with Financial Regulation 3112, which stipulates that ‘where a query within 7 days for his failure to account for government revenue, such officer shall be surcharged for the full amount involved and such officer handed over to either the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).’”

