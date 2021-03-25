PEF(M)B: Coalition clears Bobboi of nepotism allegations, lauds ES for transparent leadership

The Coalition of Human Rights Groups in Nigeria (CHRGN) has absolved the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Equalization (Management) Board, Ahmed A. Bobboi of allegations of nepotism.

The coalition noted that Bobboi has displayed an unalloyed commitment to achieving the mandate of the agency through the introduction of policies that promotes transparency and accountability.

It said it came to this conclusion after an investigation to ascertain the veracity of the reports that border on workplace discrimination and favouritism.

After a thorough probe, the CHRGN said it found no evidence to suggest the entrenchment of acts of nepotism and its likes in the operations of the agency.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja through its President, Comrade Agibi Gabriel, the coalition also faulted the claim of lopsided recruitment in the agency.

According to Gabriel, these allegations are acts of mischief propagated by some individuals and groups bent on puncturing the agency’s smooth operation for reasons best known to them.

Comrade Gabriel, however, warned individuals and groups bent on discrediting the ES efforts to desist from such unholy endeavours.

He further said that the coalition shall not hesitate to identify and call out names of such individuals and organisations that are spreading mischief.

While urging all Nigerians, particularly Civil Society Groups to back Mr Bobboi, the group urged the ES to continue to render selfless service to the country.

Read full statement below:

We welcome you all to the important press conference convoked to put issues in proper perspective given the recent events that suggest the entrenchment of acts of nepotism in the Petroleum Equalization (Management) Board.

As a coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Groups in Nigeria, the various allegations levelled against the Executive Secretary of PEF (M)B attracted our attention. Consequently, we were duty-bound to examine the issues, carry out investigations to ascertain the veracity of such allegations that border on workplace discrimination and favouritism.

The Coalition of Human Rights Groups in Nigeria sees this mandate as critical because Nigeria belongs to all and not a select few. As such, an act of nepotism and its likes would never be encouraged in all spheres of our social and economic lives.

After a painstaking effort in analysing the issues with regards to the conduct of the executive secretary of PEF (M) B, we wish to inform the general public and other concerned stakeholders that there is no evidence to suggest the entrenchment of acts of nepotism and its likes in the operations of PEF (M) B.

We also wish to state that there is considerable evidence indicating that the agency’s recruitment processes have been founded on due process and with high regard for merit rather than religious or ethnic considerations as mischievously propagated in the media by some individuals and organisations.

It is also instructive to mention that the agency’s organisational structure is such that it cannot permit any act of nepotism as alleged. The institutional framework for recruitment and postings are such with multilayers of check and balances that involves constant scrutiny by various departments.

We also wish to state that our findings also showed that the agency’s work atmosphere is such that it speaks volumes of plurality and emphasises teamwork, accountability, and transparency.

This much was further validated by staffer and union leaders who rated the executive secretary’s leadership style as high on reward for hard work and with no room for any form of favouritism in the operations of the agency.

The Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Groups wishes to state in unequivocal terms that the allegations of nepotism are acts of mischief propagated by some individuals and groups bent on puncturing the agency’s smooth operation for reasons best known to them.

It is our considered opinion that such anomaly should not be allowed to thrive in Nigeria due to the country’s plural nature and the consequent implication such might have on the country’s overall peace and progress.

The Coalition of Human Rights Groups in Nigeria is stating that the executive secretary of PEF(M)B has displayed an unalloyed commitment to achieving the mandate of the agency through the introduction of policies that promotes transparency and accountability, promotes cohesion amongst staffers as well as the emphasis placed on staff welfare.

The leadership style of the executive secretary is indeed a lesson in leadership from all our findings. He is a stickler for time and one that abhors any form of ethnic or religious sentiments. He has also ensured that staffers remain productive in their work by creating an atmosphere that promotes devotion to duty by staff across all grades in the agency.

We are consequently using this medium to warn individuals and groups that are bent on discrediting the executive secretary’s efforts to desist from such unholy endeavours, which serves only to cause a distraction in the fulfilment of the strategic mandate of the agency.

The Coalition of Human Rights Groups in Nigeria shall not hesitate to identify and call out names of such individuals and organisations that are spreading mischief in the public space in the future in their puerile bid to score cheap political points.

Our considered view is that such endeavours are unpatriotic and must be resisted by well-meaning Nigerians that are desirous of the progress of our country in all aspects of our socio-economic life.

The Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Groups in Nigeria is therefore calling on Nigerians to continue to extend their support to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in that task of leading Nigeria on the path of greatness.

It is also succinct to add that should Nigerians allow paid political distractors to thrive, we would have ourselves to blame as the task at hand requires all the concentration that it deserves.

The Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Groups in Nigeria wishes to encourage the executive secretary of PEF(M)B to continue to render selfless service to the country. We also encourage all relevant stakeholders in the country to extend their support to the executive secretary in this regard.

I am thanking you all for your time and attention.

