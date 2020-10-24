Pele at 80, thanks Brazil for birthday wishes

Considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, Pele celebrated his 80th birthday on Friday, confined to his home in Brazil because of the pandemic, but meeting the milestone with his trademark laugh.

“The King” has suffered from a series of health problems in recent years, but has not lost his charisma or sense of humour.

“I’m fine, it’s just I won’t be able to play (football),” he said jokingly in a video call with the head of the Brazilian Football Confederation earlier this week.

The only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), Pele will celebrate his birthday quietly – as he does almos

