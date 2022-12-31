Pele celebrated mother’s 100th birthday before death

Late football legend, Edson Arantes do Nacimento popularly called Pele recently celebrated his mother who turned 100 a few months before his death. Pele who on Thursday succumbed to colon cancer on December 29 died at the age of 82 leaving behind his mother Celeste Arantes who lives in Santos, Brazil. The late football legend is said to have great admiration for his mother, whom he credited with greatly impacting his career.

To show appreciation, Pele had penned down a heartwarming message to her on November 20 when she clocked a century. In a post that was accompanied by three pictures of them together, Pele wrote on his verified Instagram handle: “Today, we celebrate 100 years of Dona Celeste’s life. “From a young age, she taught me the value of love and peace. I have well over a hundred reasons to be thankful for being her son. “I share these photos with you, with great emotion to celebrate this day. Thank you for every day by your side, Mom.”

