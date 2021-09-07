Sports

Pele hospitalised in the past six days

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Brazil icon Pele has been in hospital for the last six days with an undisclosed health issue.

 

The 80-year-old is not believed to be seriously ill and is undergoing routine checks in Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital, according to reports in his homeland.

 

Pele’s business manager, Joe Fraga, told Reuters: “Full battery of tests/scans/colonoscopy/blood etc.

 

He doesn’t do everything in one day.” This comes a matter of days after Pele rubbished claims he had fainted, while fans have been concerned about his health for some time.

 

The legendary former striker appeared frail and used a walking frame in a documentary charting his glittering career released earlier this year.

But Pele took to Instagram last week to write: “Guys, I didn’t faint and I’m in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic. “Let them know I don’t play next Sunday!”

 

Pele has used a wheelchair periodically for many years and was taken to hospital in 2018 after collapsing from exhaustion. He was also admitted to hospital the following year to have kidney stones removed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Christian Chukwu cries out: I’m alive, healthy

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

…‘shocked to read my obituary in social media’     Former Captain and National team coach of Super Eagles, Christian Chukwu, has expressed shock over the fake news of his death. While dispelling the news making the rounds in the social media, Chukwu, who spoke to some journalists at his Enugu residence on Sunday, expressed […]
Sports

Deaf and dumb boxer shines in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Lagos fans were thrilled by the amazing boxing prowess of deaf and dumb pugilist, Gbobaniyi Segun, at the just concluded One-Day Boxing Clinic held over the weekend.   The event, which was put together by undefeated Nigerian boxer, Gifted Cole Chiori, at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) field in FESTAC City, saw the instant fan […]
Sports

EPL: Man Utd held to drab draw at Palace

Posted on Author Reporter

*Iheanacho rescues Leicester at Burnley *10-man Sheff Utd beat Aston Villa Manchester United’s already slim Premier League title hopes were dealt a blow as they were held to a goalless draw in a drab encounter at Crystal Palace. The visitors dominated possession but struggled to create many meaningful chances, with Nemanja Matic going closest in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica