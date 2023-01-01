Pele is a King of football, says Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes, has described late Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, as king of football.

Speaking with Premier League Productions after his club’s goalless draw against Leeds United in the English Premier League, the Brazilian said Pele did a lot for his country and football as a whole. “For me and everyone in Brazil, Pele is a God of football,” he said.

“I want to do something for him. He did so much for us Brazilians. Everyone in Brazil is sad about the news. He was my grandfather’s favourite player. I’m sad to speak about him like this. When football exists, Pele exists, he is the King of football for me.”

Pele, who is the only player in history to win three World Cups, passed away at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Thursday, December 29, following a battle with cancer; he became an icon of the game after winning the World Cup in 1958 as a 17-year-old, netting twice in the final to defeat hosts Sweden.

