Pele left me starstruck, says Dalgish

Like millions of others around the world, I was saddened to hear of the passing of Pele. I’ve enjoyed reading and listening to the many tributes he has received. Every single word has been well deserved.

 

My own view is that he was the best footballer we have ever seen. I’ve felt that way for decades, even after the likes of Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi arrived on the scene. So I’m not saying it now because he has passed away and I’m feeling sentimental. No, it’s because I truly believe it. The evidence and facts are there for us all to see.

After he burst on to the scene in 1958 as a 17-year-old, he won the World Cup three times with Brazil. He scored more than 1,200 goals in a 21-year career. Pele also gets my vote because he played in an era when opposition players would routinely kick lumps out of him.

Back then, the pitches weren’t anywhere near as good as they are now, and you had to have an exceptional first touch to survive and thrive. The balls were also heavier. Pele entertained and made people fall in love with football. He inspired millions of boys and girls to play the game, and millions more to go and watch it. Growing up, Denis Law was my hero.

But going beyond the Scotland jersey, Pele was also an inspiration to me. I never got to play against him, and I would have loved to have been on the same pitch as him at some stage. But I did have the good fortune to meet him in 1983 when the English Football Writers’ Association voted me as their Player of the Year. Pele presented me with the award.

It was a great honour and thrill to meet him – and it’s fair to say I was a bit starstruck. I met him again at Anfield a few years ago. Once more, it was a privilege to be in his company. He was an absolute gentleman. Culled from Sunday post

 

