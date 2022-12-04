Sports

Pele not responding to chemotherapy

Global football icon Pele has been moved to palliative care as he has become unresponsive to chemotherapy in his battle with cancer, according to reports in his native Brazil.

The 82-year-old, who was taken to hospital last week, is receiving pain relief in an endof- life ward as the treatment for his bowel cancer has stopped working.

 

Pele was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday with symptoms of ‘general swelling’ and ‘heart failure’. Later that week, Pele moved to reassure fans that his visit was only routine.

A post on Pele’s Instagram account looked to allay any serious worries.

 

Attached to a photograph of a ‘get well soon’ message displayed on buildings at the World Cup in Qatar, the Brazil great wrote: “Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit.

 

